Morning Report: NFL.com Lists 49ers Top Roster Needs 

2021 NFL Free Agency: Key Roster Needs for Every NFC Team

NFL.com digital content producer Michael Baca went through every team in the NFC to look at the major holes each club will look to fill once free agency begins on March 17. Here's what he had to say about the 49ers.

"No team was plagued more by injuries than the 2020 49ers, and no team may be more amped up to get back in contention. Last year's treacherous season was ill-timed for a deep roster coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Curing the hangover will require some spending. Perhaps the most important unrestricted free agent on the roster (which is set to have 27 total UFAs) is left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿, whose potential exit would create a complicated situation for an otherwise-thin O-line. The 49ers have the cap space to retain the former All-Pro, and Williams has expressed his desire to remain in San Francisco, but not at a discount. Getting ink to paper would be reassuring; otherwise, the Niners may end up panic-buying a replacement that, in all likelihood, ends up being a downgrade.

"The cornerback unit is sure to see the most changes this offseason, through free agency and the draft. The team will be parting ways with veteran ﻿Richard Sherman﻿; other notable CBs headed for free agency include ﻿Jason Verrett﻿, ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿, ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ and ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿. A featured CB is needed, and so is a breath of fresh air for a secondary that has underperformed as of late.