Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights Must Watch NFC West Camp Battles

49ers Foundation to Host 'Players For A Purpose' Kickoff Event

The 49ers Foundation announced the date, time and ticket prices for their annual season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP, which will be hosted in-person at Levi's® Stadium after going virtual in 2020. This will be the first community event hosted at the stadium in over a year. All proceeds will go towards the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through their award-winning programs: 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank. The event will take place on September 1st from 4-8 p.m. PT and tickets are now available for purchase at 49ers.com/kickoff.