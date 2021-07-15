Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights Must Watch NFC West Camp Battles

Jul 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, July 15.

New and Notable

NFC West Training Camp Preview

NFL.com digital content producer Adam Maya is taking a deep dive of all 32 NFL teams in order to give an overview of how each division stacks up heading into a unified training camp start on July 27. For the NFC West, Maya looked at position battles, key players returning from injury and notable subplots. While discussing position battles to watch, Maya evaluated the 49ers running backs.

"The 49ers have yet to employ a feature back on a regular basis in four years under Kyle Shanahan. Perhaps they never will," wrote Maya. "His system, as often demonstrated with his father's post-Terrell Davis teams in Denver, is the star. But there's still a need for a primary ball-carrier. That role in San Francisco seems wide open. Rookie Trey Sermon﻿'s bruising style complements those of speedsters Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, who narrowly led last year's subdued rushing attack."

Adam Maya's NFC West Position Battles to Watch

  • Arizona Cardinals: Wide Receiver
  • Los Angeles Rams: Safety
  • San Francisco 49ers: Wide Receiver
  • Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback

49ers Unscripted - Ep. 18: John Taylor

One of the newest inductees into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Taylor discussed his most memorable moments in red and gold, sleeping through his moment on Draft Day, provided insight into gameday huddles with Joe Montana and Steve Young and more.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

49ers Foundation to Host 'Players For A Purpose' Kickoff Event

The 49ers Foundation announced the date, time and ticket prices for their annual season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP, which will be hosted in-person at Levi's® Stadium after going virtual in 2020. This will be the first community event hosted at the stadium in over a year. All proceeds will go towards the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through their award-winning programs: 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank. The event will take place on September 1st from 4-8 p.m. PT and tickets are now available for purchase at 49ers.com/kickoff.

Say Cheese

Meet the 49ers 2021 Gold Rush

View photos of the newest Gold Rush squad in action during the team's final auditions.

Alexa
1 / 32

Alexa

Alexis
2 / 32
Anika
3 / 32

Anika

Britney
4 / 32

Britney

Brooke
5 / 32

Brooke

Daniela
6 / 32

Daniela

Emily
7 / 32

Emily

Haley
8 / 32

Haley

Haley Mc
9 / 32

Haley Mc

Hana
10 / 32

Hana

Holly
11 / 32

Holly

Jennifer
12 / 32

Jennifer

Kaiya
13 / 32

Kaiya

Kayla
14 / 32

Kayla

Keila
15 / 32

Keila

Kelly
16 / 32

Kelly

Kimberly
17 / 32

Kimberly

Lauren
18 / 32

Lauren

Loren
19 / 32

Loren

Madelaine
20 / 32

Madelaine

Madison
21 / 32

Madison

Mariah
22 / 32

Mariah

Marissa
23 / 32

Marissa

Megan
24 / 32

Megan

Monica
25 / 32

Monica

Rachel R
26 / 32

Rachel R

Rachel S
27 / 32

Rachel S

Reyna
28 / 32

Reyna

Sierrah
29 / 32

Sierrah

Téa
30 / 32

Téa

Tiffany
31 / 32

Tiffany

Veronica
32 / 32

Veronica

