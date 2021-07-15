Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights Must Watch NFC West Camp Battles

Good Morning Faithful,
NFL.com digital content producer Adam Maya is taking a deep dive of all 32 NFL teams in order to give an overview of how each division stacks up heading into a unified training camp start on July 27. For the NFC West, Maya looked at position battles, key players returning from injury and notable subplots. While discussing position battles to watch, Maya evaluated the 49ers running backs.
"The 49ers have yet to employ a feature back on a regular basis in four years under Kyle Shanahan. Perhaps they never will," wrote Maya. "His system, as often demonstrated with his father's post-Terrell Davis teams in Denver, is the star. But there's still a need for a primary ball-carrier. That role in San Francisco seems wide open. Rookie Trey Sermon's bruising style complements those of speedsters Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., who narrowly led last year's subdued rushing attack."
Adam Maya's NFC West Position Battles to Watch
- Arizona Cardinals: Wide Receiver
- Los Angeles Rams: Safety
- San Francisco 49ers: Wide Receiver
- Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 18: John Taylor
One of the newest inductees into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Taylor discussed his most memorable moments in red and gold, sleeping through his moment on Draft Day, provided insight into gameday huddles with Joe Montana and Steve Young and more.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
49ers Foundation to Host 'Players For A Purpose' Kickoff Event
The 49ers Foundation announced the date, time and ticket prices for their annual season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP, which will be hosted in-person at Levi's® Stadium after going virtual in 2020. This will be the first community event hosted at the stadium in over a year. All proceeds will go towards the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through their award-winning programs: 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank. The event will take place on September 1st from 4-8 p.m. PT and tickets are now available for purchase at 49ers.com/kickoff.
