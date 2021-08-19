Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights 49ers Rookie To Watch in 2021

One Pivotal Rookie for Each of the 32 Teams

After watching the 2021 rookie class at minicamp, OTAs, training camp and in the first week of preseason, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein identified the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year . For the 49ers, Zierlein looked to third-round pick Trey Sermon ﻿. Here's what he had to say:

"﻿Trey Lance﻿ is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense and he's going to become a good starter in time. However, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ remains the 49ers likely Week 1 starter, per GM John Lynch, and the team might not have to lean on Lance this year in order to perform at a high level. On the other hand, a robust running game is the catalyst for a leveled-up Shanahan attack, and Sermon could become the perfect complement to speed back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, allowing the offense to soar once again."