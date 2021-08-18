History of 49ers Camp: UC Santa Barbara and San Jose State University

After weeks of sweating at double practice sessions, the 49ers played their first preseason game and Clark's prediction for the 49ers running attack began to manifest itself. On their initial possession of 1976, the 49ers took over at their 11 then marched 89 yards through the Seattle Seahawks on 14 plays while eating 9:56 off the stadium clock. Delvin Williams carried 11 times for 61 yards on the drive. San Francisco beat Seattle, 27-20, and established its new identity as a rock-em, sock-em running team.

As camp began to wind down and final roster cuts loomed ahead, the stress level among players increased. Some calmed their nerves by listening to music while others ignored the obvious tension by playing cards. Nearly everyone scanned the roster wondering who the coaches might keep and who they would cut.

Around the NFL, teams employ a messenger who brings the bad news to the players. He is generally known as "the Turk." His job is to knock on a player's door, usually in the early morning hours, and tell a player the head coach would like to see him accompanied by the haunting phrase, "and bring your playbook." It is the precursor to being cut, waived, or, in blunt language, fired.

In San Jose, anxious players occasionally were soothed by the soulful singing voices of Jimmy Webb and Bill Reid. The two hulking linemen tried to keep their musical talents on the down low and practiced in private, but word spread quickly and eavesdropping teammates found a way to listen to Webb and Reid sing acapella versions of their favorite gospel songs.

"Bill and I are friends and we like to sing together," Webb told San Francisco Examiner sports writer Frank Blackman. "I come from the south, the Bible Belt. Bill's pretty religious too but he doesn't have the background in old hymns. So I sing them to him."

Still, music and singing were not enough to pacify at least one rookie who was prepared to unload his tension on the unwitting messenger.

Brian Billick was an 11th-round pick of the 49ers in 1977 out of BYU. He eventually embarked on a long and successful NFL coaching career, but he recalled the anxiety among players on cut days. At the San Jose State camp that summer, Billick roomed with an undrafted tight end from Oklahoma State named Bruce Blankenship. Both men knew there was a very real chance they would get a knock on their door.

"There was a guy called the Turk," Billick said. "A little guy they'd send around to tell you the coach wanted to see you. Bruce said if they sent the Turk for him in the morning, he was going to throw him out the window."

Although Blankenship would eventually be cut, the Turk survived and remained a dreaded summer-time fixture at 49ers camps.

In 1977, the expected ownership change announced by Mieuli a year earlier finally took place. It was the DeBartolo family and not Mieuli and Alioto who purchased the 49ers from the Morabitos. Edward DeBartolo Jr. assumed control as president of the club. He hired Joe Thomas as general manager and Ken Meyers as head coach.

Meyers' task was to filter through the 63 men who reported to camp, including 12 draft picks and 29 free agents. Meanwhile, the 49ers management team was discussing alterations to Candlestick Park. The major topic was removal of the stadium's much maligned Astroturf surface which had become the subject of player vitriol. GM Thomas compared it to playing on a slab of concrete with a thin carpet over it. After the 1978 campaign, it finally was replaced with grass.

Astroturf was not on the minds of players enduring another sweltering San Jose summer. As usual, their minds were fixed on making the team while staying cool and hydrated. Guard Woody Peoples, starting his 10th season with the 49ers in 1977, summed up the attitude of many veterans.