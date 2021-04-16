Morning Report: Mike McDaniel Talks New Job as 49ers OC

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, April 16.
New and Notable
Mike McDaniel Reviews Journey to 49ers Offensive Coordinator
McDaniel is entering his fifth season with the 49ers in 2021 after spending the previous four years with the team as the run game coordinator (2018-20) and run game specialist (2017).
Over the last two seasons (2019-20), San Francisco's offense has averaged 131.1 rushing yards per game, ranking sixth in the NFL over that span. The team finished the 2019 season ranked second in the NFL and first in the NFC in that same category, averaging 144.1 rushing yards per game. The 49ers 42 rushing touchdowns since 2019 are tied for the third-most in the NFL, and tied for the most in the NFC, in that span.
During the latest episode of Toyota 1-on1-, McDaniel reviewed his 13-year coaching history with Kyle Shanahan, discussed his childhood ambition to be in the NFL and more. Watch the full video below. 👇
Free Agent Facts: WR Trent Sherfield
The 49ers announced on March 19 that they have signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal.
Sherfield originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Over the past three years with the Cardinals, he appeared in 44 games (four starts) and registered 28 receptions for 340 yards and one touchdown.
Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest receiver.
In the Community
49ers EDU presented by Chevron today launched a new Virtual Lesson Series accessible online and perfect for any K-8 students or teachers interested in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math). To remove any barriers of access, 49ers EDU – the 49ers Foundation's award-winning educational program – provides all programming, including this Virtual Lesson Series, completely free of cost to the end-user.
This newly launched Virtual Lesson Series is an extension of the regular 49ers EDU in-person programming at Levi's® Stadium, which has been completely halted since the beginning of the pandemic. In a normal year, 49ers EDU welcomes 60,000 students to the "49ers EDU & Denise DeBartolo York Education Center" – located within the 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet – for meaningful and relevant educational experiences that leverage football as a platform to connect, engage and inspire K-8 students and educators in STEAM. The Virtual Lesson Series hopes to spark interest in STEAM and continue to grow the next generation of STEAM professionals. Learn More >>>