Morning Report: Mike McDaniel Talks New Job as 49ers OC

49ers EDU presented by Chevron today launched a new Virtual Lesson Series accessible online and perfect for any K-8 students or teachers interested in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math). To remove any barriers of access, 49ers EDU – the 49ers Foundation's award-winning educational program – provides all programming, including this Virtual Lesson Series, completely free of cost to the end-user.

This newly launched Virtual Lesson Series is an extension of the regular 49ers EDU in-person programming at Levi's® Stadium, which has been completely halted since the beginning of the pandemic. In a normal year, 49ers EDU welcomes 60,000 students to the "49ers EDU & Denise DeBartolo York Education Center" – located within the 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet – for meaningful and relevant educational experiences that leverage football as a platform to connect, engage and inspire K-8 students and educators in STEAM. The Virtual Lesson Series hopes to spark interest in STEAM and continue to grow the next generation of STEAM professionals. Learn More >>>