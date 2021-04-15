The 49ers announced on March 19 that they have signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest receiver.
Sherfield originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Over the past three years with the Cardinals, he appeared in 44 games (four starts) and registered 28 receptions for 340 yards and one touchdown.
Sherfield attended Vanderbilt University where he appeared in 48 games (27 starts) and registered 136 receptions for 1,869 yards (13.7 average) and nine touchdowns.
As a sophomore, the wideout entered the Vanderbilt record book when he caught 16 passes for a school-record 240 receiving yards during the team's 47-7 win over Austin Peay State University
Although he was not in attendance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Sherfield put up impressive numbers at his Pro Day in 2018.
40-yard Dash: 4.45 seconds
Vertical: 32.5 inches
Broad Jump: 125 inches
20-yard Shuttle: 4.20 seconds
Three-cone Drill: 6.90 seconds
Sherfield draws inspiration from his mother and shares her work ethic and drive to succeed. "My mother taught me from a young age that you have to work for everything you want," he told the Tennessean in 2016. "Nothing in life is easy, so you'd better go get it."
Sherfield ranked sixth in special teams snaps on the Cardinals with 222 reps in 2020. His role on that unit has continued to grow, playing on 18 percent of the special teams snaps as a rookie, 43 percent in 2019 and 50 percent in 2020. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury singled Sherfield out in December as one of the team's "special teams aces."