Morning Report: John Lynch Talks 49ers QB Situation

Feb 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, February 25.

New and Notable

Lynch Discusses Jimmy Garoppolo's Future in San Francisco

John Lynch joined the "Eye Test for Two" podcast hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters Clark Judge and Ira Kaufman to discuss his selection into the Class of 2021, his career and the 49ers. One of the main topics discussed surrounded the offseason news about the team's quarterback situation and ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s future in San Francisco. When asked, "If he is injury-free, is there any doubt in your mind that Jimmy Garoppolo is your quarterback when you line up in September?", Lynch's response was simple. "No," he said. "Not at all. I really believe that."

Lynch's answer reiterates Kyle Shanahan's stance on the franchise quarterback. At the end of the 2020 season, Shanahan said he anticipates the seventh-year quarterback to remain in San Francisco heading into next season.

PFF 2021 NFL Draft Safety Rankings

It's less than 60 days until the 2021 NFL Draft, and analysts have prioritized defensive back for the 49ers 12th-overall pick. In a strong group of NFL prospects at safety, analytics site Pro Football Focus evaluated the top of the class.

Top 5 Safety Prospects

  1. Trevon Moehrig, TCU
  2. Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
  3. Elijah Molden, Washington
  4. Richie Grant, UCF
  5. Jevon Holland, Oregon

Say Cheese

Best of the 49ers Wide Receivers from the 2020 Season

View some of the top photos of the 49ers wideouts from the 2020 season.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Kendrick Bourne
3 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Trent Taylor
4 / 49

WR Trent Taylor

WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Shawn Poindexter
6 / 49

WR Shawn Poindexter

WR Kendrick Bourne
7 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Richie James
8 / 49

WR Richie James

WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 49

WR Jauan Jennings

WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Richie James, WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 49

WR Richie James, WR Deebo Samuel

WR Kendrick Bourne
14 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Trent Taylor
15 / 49

WR Trent Taylor

WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Richie James
18 / 49

WR Richie James

WR Kendrick Bourne
19 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 49

WR Jauan Jennings

WR River Cracraft
21 / 49

WR River Cracraft

WR Kendrick Bourne
22 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Shawn Poindexter
23 / 49

WR Shawn Poindexter

WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Kendrick Bourne
25 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Kevin White
27 / 49

WR Kevin White

WR Jalen Hurd
28 / 49

WR Jalen Hurd

49ers Wide Receivers
29 / 49

49ers Wide Receivers

WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

WR Shawn Poindexter
31 / 49

WR Shawn Poindexter

WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Kendrick Bourne
34 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Brandon Aiyuk
35 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR River Cracraft
36 / 49

WR River Cracraft

WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Matt Cole
38 / 49

WR Matt Cole

WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Trent Taylor
40 / 49

WR Trent Taylor

WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

WR River Cracraft
42 / 49

WR River Cracraft

WR Brandon Aiyuk
43 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Brandon Aiyuk
44 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Wide Receivers
45 / 49

49ers Wide Receivers

WR Matt Cole
46 / 49

WR Matt Cole

WR Jalen Hurd
47 / 49

WR Jalen Hurd

WR Kendrick Bourne
48 / 49

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Deebo Samuel
49 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

