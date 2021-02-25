Morning Report: John Lynch Talks 49ers QB Situation

Lynch Discusses Jimmy Garoppolo's Future in San Francisco

John Lynch joined the "Eye Test for Two" podcast hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters Clark Judge and Ira Kaufman to discuss his selection into the Class of 2021, his career and the 49ers. One of the main topics discussed surrounded the offseason news about the team's quarterback situation and ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s future in San Francisco. When asked, "If he is injury-free, is there any doubt in your mind that Jimmy Garoppolo is your quarterback when you line up in September?", Lynch's response was simple. "No," he said. "Not at all. I really believe that."