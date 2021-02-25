Morning Report: John Lynch Talks 49ers QB Situation

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, February 25.
New and Notable
Lynch Discusses Jimmy Garoppolo's Future in San Francisco
John Lynch joined the "Eye Test for Two" podcast hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters Clark Judge and Ira Kaufman to discuss his selection into the Class of 2021, his career and the 49ers. One of the main topics discussed surrounded the offseason news about the team's quarterback situation and Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco. When asked, "If he is injury-free, is there any doubt in your mind that Jimmy Garoppolo is your quarterback when you line up in September?", Lynch's response was simple. "No," he said. "Not at all. I really believe that."
Lynch's answer reiterates Kyle Shanahan's stance on the franchise quarterback. At the end of the 2020 season, Shanahan said he anticipates the seventh-year quarterback to remain in San Francisco heading into next season.
PFF 2021 NFL Draft Safety Rankings
It's less than 60 days until the 2021 NFL Draft, and analysts have prioritized defensive back for the 49ers 12th-overall pick. In a strong group of NFL prospects at safety, analytics site Pro Football Focus evaluated the top of the class.
Top 5 Safety Prospects
- Trevon Moehrig, TCU
- Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
- Elijah Molden, Washington
- Richie Grant, UCF
- Jevon Holland, Oregon
