Morning Report: Jason Verrett Makes PFF's Top 32 CBs List

PFF's Top 32 Cornerbacks
As Pro Football Focus moves through each position group, ranking the top 32 players in that category, NFL analyst Ben Linsey compiled the latest list, focusing on cornerback. One 49ers player made the list, coming in at No. 22. Here's what the analytic's site had to say:
No. 22: Jason Verrett
"Verrett exceeded all expectations in his return from a string of injuries last season for San Francisco. The 2014 first-round pick looked like an ascending star with a 90.9 coverage grade in his second year in the NFL, but he managed to take the field for just over 300 total snaps the following four seasons combined.
"Verrett fought back to earn a starting job with the 49ers in 2020 and put up a top-20 PFF grade among qualifying cornerbacks on a career-high 803 defensive snaps. Health remains the biggest concern for Verrett heading into next season."
49ers Announce Pride Month Celebration Plans
The San Francisco 49ers announced month-long plans for the organization's annual celebration of June LGBTQ+ Pride month. Led by 49ers PRIDE, the official fan club of 49ers Faithful who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies, the 2021 celebration will be highlighted by the 2021 49ers PRIDE Collection, the first-ever gender-neutral retail line released by an NFL team. Additionally, 49ers PRIDE will soon launch a new video content series and host a panel conversation on LGBTQ+ activism in sports.
49ers PRIDE was launched in 2019 as the first-ever fan club started by an NFL franchise to directly engage and support LGBTQ+ fans and allies. The group is an extension of the organization's long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community, including more than $150,000 donated since 2005 to local and national nonprofits such as GLAAD and the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Center.
To explore the full 2021 49ers PRIDE celebration plan and assets, please visit 49ers.com/PRIDE.
49ers Faithful of the LGBTQ+ Community model the newest line of pride merchandise with proceeds benefiting SF LGBT Center, Oakland LGBTQ Center and The LGBTQ Youth Space.