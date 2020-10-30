Presented by

Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsSEA, Kyle Juszczyk's Pro Bowl Run In with Patrick Mahomes

Oct 30, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 30.

New and Notable

Ways to Watch

The 49ers head north to take on divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 1 at CenturyLink Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

Unscripted

Kyle Juszczyk joined the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface to discuss the success of San Francisco's run game while missing key pieces, what JaMycal Hasty brings to the running back group, traveling to a fan-less CenturyLink Field, his clever run in with Patrick Mahomes and more.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

NFL Power Rankings

After a decisive victory over the New England Patriots, the 49ers have moved up a spot on Pro Football Focus' latest power rankings. Despite an overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks remain the NFC West's highest ranked team, with all four team's sitting within the Top 15.

PFF's Week 8 Power Rankings

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Baltimore Ravens
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers
  5. Green Bay Packers
  6. Seattle Seahawks
  7. New Orleans Saints
  8. Tennessee Titans
  9. San Francisco 49ers
  10. Los Angeles Rams

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus' cornerback rankings through the first seven weeks of football, ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ landed at No. 4 while currently allowing a passer rating of only 23.2 when targeted.

--

Last night, the 49ers Kids Club gathered virtually for their annual Halloween event. During the 30-minute program, participants made pumpkin patch desserts with Gold Rush member Cassie, carved pumpkins with Sourdough Sam and more. Check out the full event at 49ers.com/2020Halloween.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Prepare for Week 8 Divisional Matchup in Seattle

Check out some of the best photos from the week's practices as 49ers players begin preparations for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

CB K'Waun Williams
1 / 34

CB K'Waun Williams

DT Javon Kinlaw, TE Jordan Reed
2 / 34

DT Javon Kinlaw, TE Jordan Reed

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 34

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Jerick McKinnon
4 / 34

RB Jerick McKinnon

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
5 / 34

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

RB Tevin Coleman
6 / 34

RB Tevin Coleman

DL Kevin Givens
7 / 34

DL Kevin Givens

CB Ken Webster
8 / 34

CB Ken Webster

WR Trent Taylor
9 / 34

WR Trent Taylor

DL Dion Jordan
10 / 34

DL Dion Jordan

DT Javon Kinlaw
11 / 34

DT Javon Kinlaw

FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 34

FB Kyle Juszczyk

K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky
13 / 34

K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky

OT Justin Skule
14 / 34

OT Justin Skule

DL Jordan Willis
15 / 34

DL Jordan Willis

LB Fred Warner
16 / 34

LB Fred Warner

TE George Kittle
17 / 34

TE George Kittle

OL Daniel Brunskill
18 / 34

OL Daniel Brunskill

TE Charlie Woerner
19 / 34

TE Charlie Woerner

QB C.J. Beathard, RB Jamycal Hasty
20 / 34

QB C.J. Beathard, RB Jamycal Hasty

WR River Cracraft
21 / 34

WR River Cracraft

RB Austin Walter
22 / 34

RB Austin Walter

CB Dontae Johnson
23 / 34

CB Dontae Johnson

DB Tarvarius Moore, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Marcell Harris
24 / 34

DB Tarvarius Moore, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Marcell Harris

DT Javon Kinlaw
25 / 34

DT Javon Kinlaw

WR Chris Finke
26 / 34

WR Chris Finke

QB Nick Mullens
27 / 34

QB Nick Mullens

RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jordan Reed
28 / 34

RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jordan Reed

WR Brandon Aiyuk
29 / 34

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Chris Finke
30 / 34

WR Chris Finke

S Jared Mayden
31 / 34

S Jared Mayden

WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 34

WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Tevin Coleman
33 / 34

RB Tevin Coleman

OL Dakoda Shepley
34 / 34

OL Dakoda Shepley

