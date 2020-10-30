Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsSEA, Kyle Juszczyk's Pro Bowl Run In with Patrick Mahomes

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 30.
Ways to Watch
The 49ers head north to take on divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, November 1 at CenturyLink Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
Unscripted
Kyle Juszczyk joined the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface to discuss the success of San Francisco's run game while missing key pieces, what JaMycal Hasty brings to the running back group, traveling to a fan-less CenturyLink Field, his clever run in with Patrick Mahomes and more.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
NFL Power Rankings
After a decisive victory over the New England Patriots, the 49ers have moved up a spot on Pro Football Focus' latest power rankings. Despite an overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks remain the NFC West's highest ranked team, with all four team's sitting within the Top 15.
PFF's Week 8 Power Rankings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Green Bay Packers
- Seattle Seahawks
- New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans
- San Francisco 49ers
- Los Angeles Rams
According to Pro Football Focus' cornerback rankings through the first seven weeks of football, Jason Verrett landed at No. 4 while currently allowing a passer rating of only 23.2 when targeted.
Last night, the 49ers Kids Club gathered virtually for their annual Halloween event. During the 30-minute program, participants made pumpkin patch desserts with Gold Rush member Cassie, carved pumpkins with Sourdough Sam and more. Check out the full event at 49ers.com/2020Halloween.
Check out some of the best photos from the week's practices as 49ers players begin preparations for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.