Presented by

Morning Report: How to Watch #LARvsSF, PFF Defensive Power Rankings

Oct 16, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 16.

New and Notable

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers as Former 49ers DE Fred Dean Passes Away

"The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game's all-time greats, Fred Dean. Fred not only impacted countless opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, but also the future of the game of football as one of the NFL's first true pass rushing specialists. Although sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until Fred's eighth season in the league, his 93.5 sacks would rank among the top 50 all-time to this day.

"From the minute he joined the 49ers, Fred immediately helped to change the team's fortunes. In just his first game with the team, he put in an all-time performance against the Dallas Cowboys that not only helped defeat a nemesis but propelled the 49ers to our first Super Bowl Championship later that year.

"As the 49ers marched through the NFL, often having opponents on the ropes early in games, Fred was referred to by his teammates as "The Closer" for his ability to deliver the knockout blow to opposing offenses. One of the most feared defenders in the game, he is remembered as a quiet, fun-loving, sincere, country gentleman. Fred's accolades were numerous, but his love for the game, his teammates and those close to him are what endeared him to so many.

Remembering Fred Dean

Looking back at Hall of Famer Fred Dean's 49ers career.

Fred Dean and Ronnie Lott
1 / 29
Fred Dean tries to warm up
2 / 29
Fred Dean, Jimmy Johnson
3 / 29
Fred Dean walks the stage in his Hall of Fame jacket
4 / 29
Fred Dean with his bust and a painting of him in action
5 / 29
Fred Dean on the move against the Packers
6 / 29
Candid shot of Fred Dean
7 / 29
Fred Dean gets ready to go
8 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Steelers
9 / 29
Fred Dean on the Prowl
10 / 29
Fred Dean_49ers HOF_3
11 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Giants
12 / 29
Fred Dean on the Go
13 / 29
Close up of Fred Dean
14 / 29
The York's and the DeBartolo's with Fred Dean
15 / 29
Fred Dean enjoys the Pro Bowl
16 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Rams
17 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Jets
18 / 29
Fred Dean Day
19 / 29
Fred Dean's first game as a 49ers was against the Cowboys
20 / 29
Fred Dean in action
21 / 29
Fred Dean
22 / 29
DE Fred Dean against the Bengals
23 / 29
Fred Dean smiles from the bench.
24 / 29
Dean honored at halftime.
25 / 29
Fred Dean signs autographs
26 / 29
49ers Team Owner Jed York and Fred Dean
27 / 29
Fred Dean's jersey on display at the Hall
28 / 29
Fred Dean
29 / 29

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

How to Watch and Listen

The San Francisco 49ers host division rival Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 18. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Pro Football Focus Ranks All 32 Defenses Ahead of Week 6

During a video conference with media on Thursday, Robert Saleh reviewed what he's seen from the 49ers defense despite the team's lackluster performance against the Dolphins. "I still believe that this is a Top 10 defensive unit," Saleh said. "Top five if we're on our stuff and it doesn't change on who's on the football field. We're a fantastic group. It's got a fantastic mindset and one game doesn't define what I think is an unbelievable defensive unit."

In the latest defensive rankings from Pro Football Focus, the analytics site backs up Saleh's claim putting the 49ers defense at No. 8 overall. "The 49ers have been wrecked by injuries this year and unfortunately saw their top two players on the defensive side of the ball, ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ (return timeframe unknown) and ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ (out for year), go down early in the season," wrote Anthony Treash. "San Francisco ranks third in EPA per rush allowed, but their pass defense has taken a clear step back without Bosa rushing the passer and Sherman locking down his side of the field. Since Week 2 (first game without Sherman and when Bosa got hurt), the 49ers rank 19th in EPA per pass allowed and they did that facing the Jets, Giants, Eagles and Dolphins."

Quick Hits

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ broke down his performance against the Miami Dolphins, discussed his mindset coming back from a knee injury and spoke about the birth of his second son during a press conference on Thursday. Watch the full video below. 👇

--

The 49ers Foundation Dig For Gold sale offers Faithful the opportunity to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind items that come straight from the team's locker room. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. This week, fans can bid on a Kyle Shanahan Crucial Catch gear pack, ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ game-worn jersey, ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ game-worn pants and more at 49ers.com/digforgold.

Flashback Friday

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field in Preparation for 'Sunday Night Football'

Check out some of the best images from this week's practices, as the team shifts gears to the Los Angeles Rams.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Kendrick Bourne
2 / 53

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Richie James
3 / 53

WR Richie James

TE George Kittle
4 / 53

TE George Kittle

WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 53

WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

WR Dante Pettis
6 / 53

WR Dante Pettis

WR Dante Pettis, WR Kendrick Bourne
7 / 53

WR Dante Pettis, WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Kevin White
8 / 53

WR Kevin White

TE Ross Dwelley
9 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Jerick McKinnon
11 / 53

RB Jerick McKinnon

S Jared Mayden, CB Jason Verrett
12 / 53

S Jared Mayden, CB Jason Verrett

WR Richie James
13 / 53

WR Richie James

TE George Kittle
14 / 53

TE George Kittle

RB Raheem Mostert
15 / 53

RB Raheem Mostert

WR Kendrick Bourne
16 / 53

WR Kendrick Bourne

RB Jerick McKinnon
17 / 53

RB Jerick McKinnon

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
18 / 53

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

49ers Offensive Line
19 / 53

49ers Offensive Line

LB Fred Warner
20 / 53

LB Fred Warner

RB Jerick McKinnon
21 / 53

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Fred Warner
22 / 53

LB Fred Warner

WR River Cracraft
23 / 53

WR River Cracraft

49ers Defensive Line
24 / 53

49ers Defensive Line

DL D.J. Jones
25 / 53

DL D.J. Jones

2020 49ers
26 / 53

2020 49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Jamycal Hasty
28 / 53

RB Jamycal Hasty

LB Fred Warner
29 / 53

LB Fred Warner

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
30 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Jason Verrett
32 / 53

CB Jason Verrett

FB Kyle Juszczyk
33 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DT Javon Kinlaw
34 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Darrion Daniels
35 / 53

DL Darrion Daniels

DL D.J. Jones
36 / 53

DL D.J. Jones

DL Kentavius Street
37 / 53

DL Kentavius Street

DL Arik Armstead
38 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

49ers Offense
39 / 53

49ers Offense

DB Jimmie Ward
40 / 53

DB Jimmie Ward

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
41 / 53

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Kendrick Bourne
42 / 53

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Brandon Aiyuk
43 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

DL Kevin Givens
44 / 53

DL Kevin Givens

WR Trent Taylor
45 / 53

WR Trent Taylor

RB Raheem Mostert
46 / 53

RB Raheem Mostert

OL Laken Tomlinson
47 / 53

OL Laken Tomlinson

WR Jauan Jennings
48 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

QB C.J. Beathard
49 / 53

QB C.J. Beathard

OT Justin Skule
50 / 53

OT Justin Skule

K Robbie Gould
51 / 53

K Robbie Gould

WR Brandon Aiyuk
52 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB C.J. Beathard
53 / 53

QB C.J. Beathard

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Emmanuel Moseley Returns to Practice, 49ers Surprise Single Mothers Affected by COVID-19 with Rent Coverage

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Roster Moves, Analyzing the 49ers QB Situation in Week 6

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates from the Head Coach, Raheem Mostert Makes PFF's Team of the Week

Get caught up on the latest 49ers headlines from the SAP Performance Facility.
news

Morning Report: Dolphins vs. 49ers Week 5 Recap, U.S. Bank Frontline Heroes of the Game

Reviewing everything from the team's Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins and the 49ers recognize outstanding individuals for their exceptional service to the community.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #MIAvsSF, Unscripted with D.J. Jones

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 5 at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Morning Report: PFF First-Quarter NFL All-Pro Team, Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

Catch up on the top 49ers storylines from the SAP Performance Facility.
news

Morning Report: PFF Team of the Week, 49ers Host Crucial Catch Virtual Event

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Could the 49ers See Reinforcements Return to the Lineup in Week 5?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 4 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and an exclusive interview with wide receivers coach Wes Welker.
news

Morning Report: Previewing #PHIvsSF on 'Sunday Night Football'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 4 at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Practice on Wednesday, an Exclusive Interview with Rookie of the Week Nominee Brandon Aiyuk

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team begins preparations for "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's® Stadium.

Advertising