Morning Report: How to Watch #LARvsSF, PFF Defensive Power Rankings

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers as Former 49ers DE Fred Dean Passes Away
"The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game's all-time greats, Fred Dean. Fred not only impacted countless opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, but also the future of the game of football as one of the NFL's first true pass rushing specialists. Although sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until Fred's eighth season in the league, his 93.5 sacks would rank among the top 50 all-time to this day.
"From the minute he joined the 49ers, Fred immediately helped to change the team's fortunes. In just his first game with the team, he put in an all-time performance against the Dallas Cowboys that not only helped defeat a nemesis but propelled the 49ers to our first Super Bowl Championship later that year.
"As the 49ers marched through the NFL, often having opponents on the ropes early in games, Fred was referred to by his teammates as "The Closer" for his ability to deliver the knockout blow to opposing offenses. One of the most feared defenders in the game, he is remembered as a quiet, fun-loving, sincere, country gentleman. Fred's accolades were numerous, but his love for the game, his teammates and those close to him are what endeared him to so many.
The San Francisco 49ers host division rival Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 18. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Pro Football Focus Ranks All 32 Defenses Ahead of Week 6
During a video conference with media on Thursday, Robert Saleh reviewed what he's seen from the 49ers defense despite the team's lackluster performance against the Dolphins. "I still believe that this is a Top 10 defensive unit," Saleh said. "Top five if we're on our stuff and it doesn't change on who's on the football field. We're a fantastic group. It's got a fantastic mindset and one game doesn't define what I think is an unbelievable defensive unit."
In the latest defensive rankings from Pro Football Focus, the analytics site backs up Saleh's claim putting the 49ers defense at No. 8 overall. "The 49ers have been wrecked by injuries this year and unfortunately saw their top two players on the defensive side of the ball, Richard Sherman (return timeframe unknown) and Nick Bosa (out for year), go down early in the season," wrote Anthony Treash. "San Francisco ranks third in EPA per rush allowed, but their pass defense has taken a clear step back without Bosa rushing the passer and Sherman locking down his side of the field. Since Week 2 (first game without Sherman and when Bosa got hurt), the 49ers rank 19th in EPA per pass allowed and they did that facing the Jets, Giants, Eagles and Dolphins."
Raheem Mostert broke down his performance against the Miami Dolphins, discussed his mindset coming back from a knee injury and spoke about the birth of his second son during a press conference on Thursday. Watch the full video below. 👇
The 49ers Foundation Dig For Gold sale offers Faithful the opportunity to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind items that come straight from the team's locker room. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. This week, fans can bid on a Kyle Shanahan Crucial Catch gear pack, Mike McGlinchey game-worn jersey, Jordan Reed game-worn pants and more at 49ers.com/digforgold.
