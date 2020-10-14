Ways to Watch and Listen to Rams vs. 49ers Week 6

The 49ers conclude their homestand at Levi's® Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 18. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
NBC | 5:20 pm PT
Broadcasters: Al Michaels (Play-by-Play), Cris Collinsworth (Color Analyst) and Michele Tafoya (Sideline Reporter)
Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Faithful in Europe can watch every 2020 regular season game live.
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. In addition to full game day coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full post game coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.
Click here for a map of the 2020 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
PREGAME PROGRAMMING
At 4:00 pm PT, NBC Sports Bay Area will air 49ers Pregame Live presented by Toyota, the Bay Area's only live, locally-produced 49ers pregame show, featuring the very latest game day news, player updates, along with detailed player match-up breakdowns and accompanying analysis.
Tune in to the 49ers Countdown to Kickoff for a virtual pregame party with live coverage of player warmups in-stadium, alumni interviews, matchup analysis and more hosted by Keiana Martin and former 49ers defensive end and Super Bowl Champion, Dennis Brown. Tune in on the 49ers YouTube, 49ers.com and the 49ers app starting at 4:15 pm PT.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Matchups: 141
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 71-67-3
49ers Home Record vs. Rams: 49ers lead series 35-34-1
First Meeting: 10/1/1950, Rams won 35-14
Last Meeting: 12/21/2019, 49ers won 34-31
49ers Shutouts: 9
Rams Shutouts: None