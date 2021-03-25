Morning Report: How Free Agency Affects the 49ers 12th-Overall Pick

2021 Mock Draft Monday 6.0: How Do FA Moves Affect 49ers Draft Plans?

On March 17, the NFL kicked off the start of the new league year, where we saw the movement (and retaining) of a number of free agents around the league. The San Francisco 49ers were small players in free agency, however, their moves were significant in safeguarding key talent in critical positions on the roster.

By filling (or re-filling) key holes on the roster, national pundits have recast their projections to what San Francisco could do with the No. 12 overall pick following the first wave of free agency.

As 49ers.com continues the bi-weekly roundup of mock draft projections, here's what media analysts forecast the 49ers to do heading into Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.