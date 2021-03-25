Presented by

Morning Report: How Free Agency Affects the 49ers 12th-Overall Pick

Mar 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, March 25.

New and Notable

1-on-1 with Trent Williams

During the latest episode of Toyota 1-on-1, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ discussed his decision to re-sign with the 49ers, the versatility of the team's offensive line, his recruiting strategy to help secure ﻿Alex Mack﻿ and more. Watch the full video below. 👇

49ers Firman a Trent Williams una Extensión de Seis Años

Los 49ers anunciaron el martes que han vuelto a firmar al All-Pro tacle Trent Williams de un contrato de seis años en el cual ha sido uno de los contratos mas grandes para un liniero ofensivo en la historia de la NFL, y bien merecido ya que Williams fue calificado como el mejor liniero de la liga en la temporada pasada.

Los 49ers adquirieron originalmente a Williams en un cambio con Washington Football Team el 25 de abril del 2020. En su primera temporada con San Francisco en 2020, el fue titular en todos los 14 juegos en el que tuvo participación y fue seleccionado al Pro Bowl por octava vez en su carrera. Leer Más >>>

The Best of Trent Williams' First Season in Red and Gold

View some of Williams' best moments from his Pro Bowl first season with the 49ers.

2021 Mock Draft Monday 6.0: How Do FA Moves Affect 49ers Draft Plans?

On March 17, the NFL kicked off the start of the new league year, where we saw the movement (and retaining) of a number of free agents around the league. The San Francisco 49ers were small players in free agency, however, their moves were significant in safeguarding key talent in critical positions on the roster.

By filling (or re-filling) key holes on the roster, national pundits have recast their projections to what San Francisco could do with the No. 12 overall pick following the first wave of free agency.

As 49ers.com continues the bi-weekly roundup of mock draft projections, here's what media analysts forecast the 49ers to do heading into Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus compiled their list of the most popularly picked players in the PFF mock draft simulator before free agency. With the first wave of deals done, the analytics site is evaluated how likely those picks will change. For the 49ers, PFF predicted the 12th-overall selection would be used for North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, and only analyze a change percentage of 17.5%.

Quote Worthy

