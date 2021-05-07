Morning Report: Here's What 49ers OTAs Will Look Like in 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, May 7.
New and Notable
49ers 2021 Offseason Workout Program Announced
With the NFL Draft now in the rearview, the calendar is inching closer to football. On Thursday, the league released the dates and times for all 32 clubs' offseason workout programs, including when the 49ers are set to return to the SAP Performance Facility.
As per Article 21 of the NFL and NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, the voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases. Here's what OTAs will look like in 2021 >>>
Ranking the Top Landing Spots for Rookie First-round QBs
Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, including the 49ers third-overall selection Trey Lance. Pro Football Focus college football analyst Seth Galina went pick-by-pick to rank each players' landing spot based on scheme fits with their new teams. Coming in at the top spot, Lance received high marks for his potential ceiling in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Here's what Galina had to say:
"The 'scheme fit' here is really a 'scheme expansion.' I think the 49ers can keep doing most of what they've been doing in the dropback, play-action and run game areas but can and should add quarterback-designed runs.
"The question is going to be how the quarterback runs are designed. Lance ran a lot of designed runs at North Dakota State with power blocking, which isn't something we've seen from Shanahan even when he had Robert Griffin III. The 49ers have had a more diverse run game than most of the 'wide zone' acolytes over the last few years. He complements that scheme with power, counter and some trap concepts, but all of those were halfback runs, not quarterback runs. Shanahan might simply stick with zone read concepts similar to the RG3 offense.
"Play-actions — even off the wide zone — where Lance half rolls or stays in the pocket will suit him. He doesn't need to be booted to cut the field in half. You'll also see the play-action rate jump back up to 2019 numbers — the 49ers were sixth in the league that year compared to 12th in 2020. Giving your rookie quarterback those looks will be beneficial."
Quick Hits
Reminder: The NFL will reveal the official 2021 schedule with playing dates and times on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT. NFL Network will feature a special Schedule Release '21 show, don't miss it!
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez discuten todo lo que pasó en cada ronda del Draft 2021. Mira el video completo a continuación. 👇
According to Pro Football Focus, sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, broke 41 tackles (tied for 16th) and averaged 4.04 yards after contact per attempt (11th in CFB) last season at Louisiana Lafayette.