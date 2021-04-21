Morning Report: Examining Every Scenario for 49ers at No. 3

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, April 21.
New and Notable
6 Potential Outcomes for 49ers No. 3 Overall Pick
The San Francisco 49ers can (almost) have their way on Night 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Pending the decisions of the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1 overall) and New York Jets (No. 2), the 49ers will have their choice at a bevy of talent with the third-overall pick. Following last month's trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots in the draft, it became apparent the 49ers were looking to land their quarterback of the future.
With nothing certain as to what John Lynch and Co. will do when the 49ers are on the clock on April 29, here are six (yes, six) potential outcomes for San Francisco with the No. 3 overall pick in no specific order. Read More >>>
Cynthia Frelund's Analytics Model Reveals Best Pick at No. 3
NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund shared which quarterback prospect her analytics model says gives the 49ers the best chance to win and why the signing of Alex Mack is a free agency win during this episode of Toyota 1-on-1. Watch the full video below. 👇
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers have spent the second-most draft capital of any NFL team from 2016 to present on their defensive line. Behind only the Washington Football Team, San Francisco has used 38 percent of all their draft capital in that span on bolstering the defensive line.
--
Former 49ers tight end Jordan Reed announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after seven years in the league. Reed signed with the 49ers last August and appeared in 10 games in 2020. He caught 26 passes for 231 yards, 16 first downs and four touchdowns in his lone season with the 49ers. Prior to his stop in San Francisco, Reed spend the previous six seasons with the Washington Football Team.