Presented by

Morning Report: Examining Every Scenario for 49ers at No. 3

Apr 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, April 21.

New and Notable

6 Potential Outcomes for 49ers No. 3 Overall Pick

The San Francisco 49ers can (almost) have their way on Night 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Pending the decisions of the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1 overall) and New York Jets (No. 2), the 49ers will have their choice at a bevy of talent with the third-overall pick. Following last month's trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots in the draft, it became apparent the 49ers were looking to land their quarterback of the future.

With nothing certain as to what John Lynch and Co. will do when the 49ers are on the clock on April 29, here are six (yes, six) potential outcomes for San Francisco with the No. 3 overall pick in no specific order. Read More >>>

Cynthia Frelund's Analytics Model Reveals Best Pick at No. 3

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund shared which quarterback prospect her analytics model says gives the 49ers the best chance to win and why the signing of Alex Mack is a free agency win during this episode of Toyota 1-on-1. Watch the full video below. 👇

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers have spent the second-most draft capital of any NFL team from 2016 to present on their defensive line. Behind only the Washington Football Team, San Francisco has used 38 percent of all their draft capital in that span on bolstering the defensive line.

--

Former 49ers tight end ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after seven years in the league. Reed signed with the 49ers last August and appeared in 10 games in 2020. He caught 26 passes for 231 yards, 16 first downs and four touchdowns in his lone season with the 49ers. Prior to his stop in San Francisco, Reed spend the previous six seasons with the Washington Football Team.

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Alex Smith Hangs Up Cleats After 16-year Career

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Biggest Roster Changes Around the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Mike McDaniel Talks New Job as 49ers OC

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Says 'Not to Doubt' Alex Mack in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Could 49ers Target WR in Round 2?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL's Chad Reuter Projects 49ers First Two Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Shares Workout Video

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising