Morning Report: Examining Every Scenario for 49ers at No. 3

6 Potential Outcomes for 49ers No. 3 Overall Pick

The San Francisco 49ers can (almost) have their way on Night 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Pending the decisions of the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1 overall) and New York Jets (No. 2), the 49ers will have their choice at a bevy of talent with the third-overall pick. Following last month's trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots in the draft, it became apparent the 49ers were looking to land their quarterback of the future.