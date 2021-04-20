6 Potential Outcomes for 49ers No. 3 Overall Pick

3. 49ers Select QB Mac Jones, Alabama

6-foot-3 | 214 pounds

Consensus All-American and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2020.

2020 Season Stats: 4,500 yards (1st), 41 touchdowns (2nd), 4 interceptions (T-36)

The buzz has continued to swirl surrounding Shanahan and his admiration for a quarterback like Jones. While he isn't as flashy as some of the other signal callers in the draft, Jones' quick processing in the pocket stands out among his competition. His mental strengths, accuracy, decision-making skills and ability to diagnose defenses has Jones considered by some as the most "pro-ready" quarterback in the draft.

4. 49ers Select QB Zach Wilson, BYU

6-foot-2 | 214 pounds

Ranked second in the FBS in completion percentage (73.5 percent), third in passing touchdowns (33) and 10th in passing yards per game (307.7).

2020 Season Stats: 3,692 yards (3rd), 33 touchdowns (3rd), 3 interceptions (T-21st)

Nothing is set in stone. Literally, nothing. And there's a chance that although the vast majority of the national media project the Jets to select Wilson second-overall, they could opt to go a different route to lead their franchise (Fields has also been tied to New York as of late). Wilson has pinpoint accuracy and a natural athletic ability to throw from several arm angles. He's also a dual-threat quarterback who can extend plays with his legs. His history at BYU working off of boot action, his rocket arm and ability to create explosive plays inside and outside the pocket would make him an ideal fit for Shanahan in San Francisco.

5. 49ers Trade Down

Hear me out. The 49ers gave up quite a bit of capital to jump up to No. 3 overall. Of course, Lynch and Co. have likely zeroed in on a prospect or two (or three) and pending how the phone rings on April 29, San Francisco could feel comfortable enough to move a few spots back and still land their quarterback of the future. They could manage to do all of this and re-acquire some draft capital that will allow them to pick up another early-round prospect or re-collect lost picks for the future. Hey, stranger things have happened.

6. 49ers Select Non-QB Prospect