Morning Report: Everything You Missed from Day 1 of the Draft

How 49ers Surprised Trey Lance, Entire League with No. 3 Overall Pick

John Lynch picked up the phone Thursday night without many knowing who the 49ers general manager was going to dial. A gang of just four truly knew heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, a group that expanded to other 49ers staffers just moments before the No. 3 overall selection was formally made.

Trey Lance was among those still sitting in the dark, with no idea that the landline to his left was about to ring. The sound was a welcome surprise, signifying a dream fulfilled and NFL career about to begin.