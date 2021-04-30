Morning Report: Everything You Missed from Day 1 of the Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, April 30.
New and Notable
49ers Select QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
After weeks of anticipation, we finally know who the 49ers were eyeing following their pre-draft trade to jump up nine spots on Thursday. With the third-overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.
Despite playing just one game in 2020 amid a postponed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lance has been highly regarded as a Top 5 quarterback. During his 2019 campaign, the quarterback threw for 2,786 yards on 287 attempts and 28 touchdowns, while completing nearly 67 percent of his passes. He set an NCAA record for the most passes thrown in a season without an interception during that year. Read More >>>
How 49ers Surprised Trey Lance, Entire League with No. 3 Overall Pick
John Lynch picked up the phone Thursday night without many knowing who the 49ers general manager was going to dial. A gang of just four truly knew heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, a group that expanded to other 49ers staffers just moments before the No. 3 overall selection was formally made.
Trey Lance was among those still sitting in the dark, with no idea that the landline to his left was about to ring. The sound was a welcome surprise, signifying a dream fulfilled and NFL career about to begin.
"It was pretty emotional for me right away," the former North Dakota State quarterback said. "It was kind of a surreal feeling, especially not knowing what the situation was going to be going into it. You never knew until you knew." Read More >>>
John Lynch: Trey Lance is the 'Total Package'
The 49ers general manager discussed the road to deciding on Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, highlighted the quarterback's fit in San Francisco and revealed how Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo's early interactions displays the team's culture. Watch the full interview below. 👇
Quick Hits
At No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Following the pick, here's what Lance's new teammates, 49ers legends, analysts and more had to say on social media.
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch discussed their decision to draft Lance and recalled when they knew the North Dakota State quarterback was their guy. Watch the full presser below.
Trey Lance called in for an introductory press conference after being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and described the experience of being drafted by the 49ers as "surreal."
Say Cheese
Follow Trey Lance through his draft day in Cleveland where he was selected with the third-overall pick by the 49ers.