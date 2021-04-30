49ers Select QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2021 at 05:41 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Team Reporter

2021-Draft-Template-1-16x9

After weeks of anticipation, we finally know who the 49ers were eyeing following their pre-draft trade to jump up nine spots on Thursday. With the third-overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

Despite playing just one game in 2020 amid a postponed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lance has been highly regarded as a Top 5 quarterback. During his 2019 campaign, the quarterback threw for 2,786 yards on 287 attempts and 28 touchdowns, while completing nearly 67 percent of his passes. He set an NCAA record for the most passes thrown in a season without an interception during that year.

Considered a dual-threat quarterback, Lance has rushed for nearly 1,200 yards in his two seasons at North Dakota State, the most yards of any other first-round QB prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Bison boasts a strong arm coupled with size and speed. Although he lacks significant starting experience (17 starts), he's been regarded as raw talent with a high ceiling given time to groom and develop in the NFL. Lance has been widely tied to the 49ers throughout the pre-draft process, given his high football IQ that drew many pundits to predict for him to thrive in San Francisco's offense. With Lance under center, North Dakota State was known for their quick passing game off of play-action, a staple in Shanahan's scheme, which is likely to have played a large role in the franchise's decision.

Welcome to the family, Rook.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 2021 NFL Draft Edition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Where Does Daniel Jeremiah Have 49ers QB Options Ranked?

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan said they feel good about five different options for the No. 3 overall pick. Here's where the NFL draft analyst has each of them ranked heading into Thursday.
news

History Says Shanahan, Lynch Not Afraid to Make Big Plays in NFL Draft

San Francisco has made six trades involving first-round picks since taking control of 49ers football operations in 2017, including a few blockbusters. The same could happen beginning on Thursday.
news

49ers Re-Sign OL Tom Compton

The 49ers have re-signed the veteran offensive lineman to a one-year deal.
Advertising