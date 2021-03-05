Morning Report: Evaluating the 49ers RB Situation Heading into 2021

All 32 Teams' Running Back Situations Ahead of Free Agency and the Draft

Before roster rebuilding officially begins on March 17 with free agency, NFL Network digital content editor Jeremy Bergman broke down where every NFL team stands the running back position . Here's what he had to say about the 49ers:

"The old maxim goes that any and all running backs can thrive in a Shanahan offense -- Mike's, Kyle's, even Brendan's. That truth was put to the test in 2020, when five 49ers running backs logged at least 28 carries -- Wilson, Mostert, McKinnon, Hasty and Coleman. And only McKinnon was available for all 16 games. San Francisco has already re-upped Wilson for 2021 and has Mostert under contract for one more season."