Morning Report: Evaluating the 49ers RB Situation Heading into 2021

Mar 05, 2021 at 07:00 AM

All 32 Teams' Running Back Situations Ahead of Free Agency and the Draft

Before roster rebuilding officially begins on March 17 with free agency, NFL Network digital content editor Jeremy Bergman broke down where every NFL team stands the running back position. Here's what he had to say about the 49ers:

Running Backs on the 49ers Roster as of 3/5: 

"The old maxim goes that any and all running backs can thrive in a Shanahan offense -- Mike's, Kyle's, even Brendan's. That truth was put to the test in 2020, when five 49ers running backs logged at least 28 carries -- Wilson, Mostert, McKinnon, Hasty and Coleman. And only McKinnon was available for all 16 games. San Francisco has already re-upped Wilson for 2021 and has Mostert under contract for one more season."

Pro Football Focus' Top First Round Wide Receivers

San Francisco's 25th-overall pick from the 2020 draft just landed on a list from Pro Football Focus among prestigious talent. The analytics site release the top four highest-graded first-round rookie wide receivers drafted since 2014, with ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ closing out the group. During his rookie season, Aiyuk recorded 748 receiving yards on 60 receptions for five touchdowns. Adding to his total, the receiver also racked up 77 rushing yards on six attempts and two touchdowns on the ground. Check out PFF's list below. 👇

Odell Beckham Jr. - 90.8

Justin Jefferson - 90.4

Mike Evans - 84.6

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ - 80.1

