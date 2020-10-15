Morning Report: Emmanuel Moseley Returns to Practice, 49ers Surprise Single Mothers Affected by COVID-19 with Rent Coverage

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 15.
New and Noteworthy
49ers Hopeful Emmanuel Moseley Can Add Boost to Defense vs. Rams
The 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday to begin preparations for the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams. That also included cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.
Moseley missed the last three games while dealing with a concussion. The cornerback saw a specialist last week, which assisted his progression while in concussion protocol. Moseley returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity, wearing a blue non-contact jersey. Read More >>>
Wednesday's Practice Report
Did Not Participate
- Kwon Alexander (Ankle)
- Dontae Johnson (Groin)
Limited Participant
- Emmanuel Moseley (Concussion)
Full Participant
In Partnership with U.S. Bank, 49ers Surprise Single Mothers Affected by COVID-19 with Rent Coverage
The 49ers and U.S. Bank teamed up to host a virtual financial wellness session led by Operation HOPE for nine single mothers part of nonprofit WANDA Silicon Valley. The mothers were also surprised with a visit from 49ers players who revealed that U.S. Bank would cover the next three months' rent. Watch the full video below. 👇
Quick Hits
The 49ers defense came in No. 8 on Pro Football Focus' latest ranking of all 32 NFL defenses.
--
Avril Lavigne surprised George Kittle with a special shoutout before the team's Week 5 matchup. Check out his reaction below. 👇