Morning Report: Draft Analysts Predict 49ers 12th-Overall Pick

Jan 26, 2021 at 07:00 AM

2021 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Suggest 49ers Trade Up in Draft ⬆️

The second wave of mock drafts have been released. Since the close of the 2020 regular season, analysts continue to weigh in on the direction the San Francisco 49ers could take with the 12th-overall pick in this year's draft. Here's a look at the second installment of the 49ers 2021 mock draft projections with several trade scenarios.

The 49ers, Daniel Brunskill and Invisalign Support Patients and Health Care Workers During Virtual Holiday Hospital Visit

The 49ers and Invisalign brought smiles and holiday cheer to pediatric patients at a local children's hospital. Offensive lineman ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ virtually visited patients, delivering toys to kids and appreciation meals to staff. During the visit, Brunskill picked up a few TikTok tips from Angel. Watch the lesson below. 👇

According to Pro Football Focus, Patrick Willis is the highest-graded linebacker in the PFF Era. No other player has topped his 93.9 career grade.

What was your favorite play of the 2020 regular season? Vote for your favorite to win the NFL Clutch Play of the Year, including ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿'s 80-yard touchdown against the New York Jets.

