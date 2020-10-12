Presented by

Morning Report: Dolphins vs. 49ers Week 5 Recap, U.S. Bank Frontline Heroes of the Game

Oct 12, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 12.

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan on the Decision to Sit Jimmy Garoppolo in Second Half vs. Dolphins

After completing just 41 percent of his passes for 77 yards and two interceptions, the 49ers decided to pull the plug on ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ in his first full game back since the season opener. Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of the 49ers Week 2 win over the New York Jets, causing the quarterback to miss San Francisco's ensuing matchups as he worked his way back from injury.

The decision to replace Garoppolo wasn't due to a less than ideal performance, as the 49ers trailed by 23 points going into the half. Instead, the 49ers staff believed the quarterback's lingering ankle injury was impacting his play on the field. Read More >>>

Kyle Shanahan Postgame Press Conference

Following the 49ers Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, Kyle Shanahan joined a video conference with media to recap the game, speak about the team's cornerback situation and review ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s first half performance. Watch the full video below.

Around the NFC West

  • The Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings, 27-26, improving their record to 5-0.
  • The Los Angeles Rams beat the Washington Football Team, 30-10, improving their record to 4-1.
  • The Arizona Cardinals beat the New York Jets, 30-10, bringing their record to 3-2.

Game Photos Presented by Xfinity

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 5)

View game photos from the 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Dolphins presented by Xfinity.

Quick Hits

On Friday, the 49ers celebrated National Coming Out Day with a 90-minute musical set from DJ Cisco and guest appearances from the 49ers team, front office and fan base. Rewatch the celebration and join the conversation at 49ers.com/comingoutday.

--

The 49ers are honored to recognize Surrena and Conrad Coelho as this week's U.S. Bank Frontline Heroes of the Game! Click here to nominate a hero in your life.

