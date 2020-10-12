Morning Report: Dolphins vs. 49ers Week 5 Recap, U.S. Bank Frontline Heroes of the Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Kyle Shanahan on the Decision to Sit Jimmy Garoppolo in Second Half vs. Dolphins
After completing just 41 percent of his passes for 77 yards and two interceptions, the 49ers decided to pull the plug on Jimmy Garoppolo in his first full game back since the season opener. Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of the 49ers Week 2 win over the New York Jets, causing the quarterback to miss San Francisco's ensuing matchups as he worked his way back from injury.
The decision to replace Garoppolo wasn't due to a less than ideal performance, as the 49ers trailed by 23 points going into the half. Instead, the 49ers staff believed the quarterback's lingering ankle injury was impacting his play on the field. Read More >>>
Kyle Shanahan Postgame Press Conference
Following the 49ers Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, Kyle Shanahan joined a video conference with media to recap the game, speak about the team's cornerback situation and review Jimmy Garoppolo's first half performance. Watch the full video below.
Around the NFC West
- The Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings, 27-26, improving their record to 5-0.
- The Los Angeles Rams beat the Washington Football Team, 30-10, improving their record to 4-1.
- The Arizona Cardinals beat the New York Jets, 30-10, bringing their record to 3-2.
