Kyle Shanahan on the Decision to Sit Jimmy Garoppolo in Second Half vs. Dolphins

After completing just 41 percent of his passes for 77 yards and two interceptions, the 49ers decided to pull the plug on ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ in his first full game back since the season opener. Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of the 49ers Week 2 win over the New York Jets, causing the quarterback to miss San Francisco's ensuing matchups as he worked his way back from injury.

The decision to replace Garoppolo wasn't due to a less than ideal performance, as the 49ers trailed by 23 points going into the half. Instead, the 49ers staff believed the quarterback's lingering ankle injury was impacting his play on the field.

"Watching how we were playing as a whole (and) watching how he was playing, you can tell he was affected by his ankle," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "I know he doesn't normally throw the ball that way and I think he was struggling a little bit because of it. The way the game was going, I wasn't going to keep putting him in those positions knowing we were going to have to throw it a lot to come back.

"I think it hurt him from being at his best."

Added Garoppolo: "I felt it. I wouldn't say it affected everything. It's just one of those things you have to deal with. It was a tough one today. I wanted to be out there with those guys and wanted to get the win today. A lot of things didn't go well for us."

Garoppolo was replaced by ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ at the start of the half, who managed to lead the team downfield for their final touchdown of the game. As for now, Garoppolo did not confirm his availability to play next Sunday as the 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football."

The team will continue to assess the quarterback's ankle and are likely to consider all options as the team prepares for a gauntlet stretch of games that kicks off against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1), New England Patriots (2-2), Seattle Seahawks (4-0), Green Bay Packers (4-0) and New Orleans Saints (2-2) before heading into their Bye in Week 11.

"I really haven't thought that far ahead," Garoppolo said. "We'll take it day by day with the ankle and see how it goes."