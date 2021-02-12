Presented by

Morning Report: Director of Pro Personnel Discusses 49ers Scouting Strategies

Feb 12, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, February 12.

New and Notable

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 20: Ran Carthon

Director of pro personnel Ran Carthon detailed the 49ers scouting department's responsibilities of procuring pro talent, discussed the challenges of assessing prospects with the changes to this year's NFL Scouting Combine and highlighted strides the league is making to provide opportunities to deserving and qualified minority head coaches and executives.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the following coaching hires/title changes on Thursday:

Table inside Article
Name Title
Butch Barry Assistant Offensive Line
James Bettcher Senior Defensive Assistant/Run Game Specialist
Chris Foerster* Offensive Line
Leonard Hankerson Offensive Quality Control
Matthew Harper Assistant Special Teams
Andrew Hayes-Stoker Defensive Quality Control
Johnny Holland* Linebackers
Klay Kubiak Defensive Quality Control
August Mangin Special Teams Quality Control
Rich Scangarello Quarterbacks
Bobby Slowik* Offensive Passing Game Specialist
Darryl Tapp Assistant Defensive Line
Cory Undlin Defensive Pass Game Specialist/Secondary
*New Title in 2021

Click here to learn more about the 49ers new coaches.

Roster News

The 49ers announced yesterday that the team has signed safety Kai Nacua to a one-year extension.

Nacua (6-0, 205) appeared in five games with the team in 2020 and registered one tackle on special teams after he was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

