Morning Report: David Carr Places One 49ers Player in Offensive Pro Bowl Rankings

Building AFC, NFC Pro Bowl Rosters on Offense
On NFL.com, David Carr selected 42 players, splitting them up by conference, who deserve to make this year's Pro Bowl. Trent Williams came in as the only included 49ers offensive player on the list, named as the top left tackle in the NFC. "Trent Williams is the most dominant offensive tackle in the league," wrote Carr. "His size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and athletic ability are displayed in his aggressiveness in the run game. Taking a year off has only made him better."
Today is the final day for fan voting, and all votes count twice.
Front Office Staff Mentors Local Students at Young Men's Leadership Summit
Last week, 49ers front office staff participated in the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's first-ever fully-virtual Young Men's Leadership Summit. The summit partners over 200 middle school boys with STEM professionals for a week-long event.
The summit provides opportunities for students from under-resourced schools across the Silicon Valley to interact and learn from top industry leaders. The goal of the summit is to help encourage students to pursue their dreams and passions through education and mentoring. In addition to getting to hear from local executives, the students also participated in a STEM activity and discussed issues of racial justice and equality. Read More >>>