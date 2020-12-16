Morning Report: David Carr Places One 49ers Player in Offensive Pro Bowl Rankings

New and Notable

Building AFC, NFC Pro Bowl Rosters on Offense

On NFL.com, David Carr selected 42 players, splitting them up by conference, who deserve to make this year's Pro Bowl. Trent Williams came in as the only included 49ers offensive player on the list, named as the top left tackle in the NFC. "Trent Williams is the most dominant offensive tackle in the league," wrote Carr. "His size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and athletic ability are displayed in his aggressiveness in the run game. Taking a year off has only made him better."