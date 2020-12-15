Front Office Staff Mentors Local Students at Young Men's Leadership Summit

Last week, 49ers front office staff participated in the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's first-ever fully-virtual Young Men's Leadership Summit. The summit partners over 200 middle school boys with STEM professionals for a week-long event.

The summit provides opportunities for students from under-resourced schools across the Silicon Valley to interact and learn from top industry leaders. The goal of the summit is to help encourage students to pursue their dreams and passions through education and mentoring. In addition to getting to hear from local executives, the students also participated in a STEM activity and discussed issues of racial justice and equality.