Front Office Staff Mentors Local Students at Young Men's Leadership Summit

Last week, 49ers front office staff participated in the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's first-ever fully-virtual Young Men's Leadership Summit. The summit partners over 200 middle school boys with STEM professionals for a week-long event.
The summit provides opportunities for students from under-resourced schools across the Silicon Valley to interact and learn from top industry leaders. The goal of the summit is to help encourage students to pursue their dreams and passions through education and mentoring. In addition to getting to hear from local executives, the students also participated in a STEM activity and discussed issues of racial justice and equality.
49ers EDU Director, Jesse Lovejoy kicked off and closed the week as the opening and finishing speaker for the event. Lovejoy spoke about the importance of STEM education and how it can be used in any industry, mentorship, goal setting, accountability and a series of other social and emotional concepts and skills that contribute to one's learning and achievement.
Among the industry leaders who participated in the summit were members of the 49ers front office, including:
- Ryan Connors - Director, Partnership Sales
- Jeff Diamond - Manager, Salary Cap
- Justin Drum - Live Events Manager & Associate Producer
- Antonio Ferrante - Group Sales Consultant
- Joseph Gonzalez - Executive Administrative Assistant
- RJ Gillen - Pro Personnel Scout
- Moon Javaid - Chief Strategy Officer
- Sean Kundu - Vice President, Corporate Development
- Jim Mercurio - Executive Vice President & General Manager
- Adam Peters - Vice President, Player Personnel
- Cesar Serrano - Senior Manager, Suite Sales
- Ryan Scarlett - Manager, Membership Service
- Todd Valentine - Coordinator, 49ers EDU
- Josh Williams - Area Scout
- Nick Zobel - Senior Manager, Business Intelligence & Analytics
The 49ers and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group have been long-time partners. This summit is just the latest example of how these two organizations have come together to help educate and empower Bay Area youth and create the next generation of thought leaders.