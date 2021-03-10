Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Potential 1st and 2nd Round CBs

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, March 10.
New and Notable
Daniel Jeremiah Identifies Rounds 1 and 2 as Sweet Spot for Cornerbacks
If today was March 17, the 49ers cornerbacks heading into 2021 would account for a total of just 11 of San Francisco's defensive snaps last season. The 49ers could look to replace departing defensive backs through veteran talent on the open market beginning next week. An alternative, and inexpensive, option for San Francisco is landing plug and play talent via the draft. San Francisco currently owns the No. 12 overall pick with a number of pressing needs the team can address at that position. Additionally, San Francisco owns the No. 43 overall pick in the second round.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks there's plenty of opportunity for cornerback-needy defenses to land quality immediate-impact talent beyond the first 32 picks. Jeremiah offered two groups of early round cornerbacks the 49ers could target in the first two rounds. Read More >>>
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 22: Jennifer Lee Chan
Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area highlights four key 49ers who are essential to retain ahead of free agency, discusses two offensive skill players on the open market who could be intriguing signings for San Francisco and details the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with Kyle Shanahan.
Listen to the full episode below or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
A Look at the 2021 NFL Offseason Calendar
With the new league year set to kick off on March 17, the 49ers front office will look to begin rebuilding their roster for the 2021 season. Take a look a some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft. Additional offseason dates will be announced at a later time.
In the Community
Kendrick Bourne and the Bourne Blessed Foundation are teaming up with ServiceNow to provide Mac OS laptop computers to area youth organization, OK Program, to benefit 20 college-bound high school seniors. During these challenging times, many students are attending school remotely and currently lack the technology and connectivity to be successful, especially those in underserved populations. Senior high school students from the OK Program who are confirmed to attend college or university will receive 20 refurbished Mac OS laptops provided by ServiceNow to enable them to attend their virtual courses and complete assignments.