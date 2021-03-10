Presented by

Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Potential 1st and 2nd Round CBs

Mar 10, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, March 10.

New and Notable

Daniel Jeremiah Identifies Rounds 1 and 2 as Sweet Spot for Cornerbacks

If today was March 17, the 49ers cornerbacks heading into 2021 would account for a total of just 11 of San Francisco's defensive snaps last season. The 49ers could look to replace departing defensive backs through veteran talent on the open market beginning next week. An alternative, and inexpensive, option for San Francisco is landing plug and play talent via the draft. San Francisco currently owns the No. 12 overall pick with a number of pressing needs the team can address at that position. Additionally, San Francisco owns the No. 43 overall pick in the second round.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks there's plenty of opportunity for cornerback-needy defenses to land quality immediate-impact talent beyond the first 32 picks. Jeremiah offered two groups of early round cornerbacks the 49ers could target in the first two rounds. Read More >>>

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 22: Jennifer Lee Chan

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area highlights four key 49ers who are essential to retain ahead of free agency, discusses two offensive skill players on the open market who could be intriguing signings for San Francisco and details the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with Kyle Shanahan.

Listen to the full episode below or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

A Look at the 2021 NFL Offseason Calendar

With the new league year set to kick off on March 17, the 49ers front office will look to begin rebuilding their roster for the 2021 season. Take a look a some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft. Additional offseason dates will be announced at a later time.

In the Community

Kendrick Bourne and the Bourne Blessed Foundation are teaming up with ServiceNow to provide Mac OS laptop computers to area youth organization, OK Program, to benefit 20 college-bound high school seniors. During these challenging times, many students are attending school remotely and currently lack the technology and connectivity to be successful, especially those in underserved populations. Senior high school students from the OK Program who are confirmed to attend college or university will receive 20 refurbished Mac OS laptops provided by ServiceNow to enable them to attend their virtual courses and complete assignments.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Analysts Key In on D-Line for 12th-Overall Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Invites 323 Draft Prospects to Participate in Modified Combine

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Evaluating the 49ers RB Situation Heading into 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Examining the Top Free Agents Around the League

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines and roster news.
news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand at WR Heading into 2021?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Six 49ers Land on NFL's Top 101 Free Agents List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Offseason with Pro Personnel Analyst Salli Clavelle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Pro Day Schedule and Results

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: John Lynch Talks 49ers QB Situation

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers 2021 Strength of Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Target Secondary in Latest Mock Drafts 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines and roster news.
Advertising