Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Potential 1st and 2nd Round CBs

Daniel Jeremiah Identifies Rounds 1 and 2 as Sweet Spot for Cornerbacks

If today was March 17, the 49ers cornerbacks heading into 2021 would account for a total of just 11 of San Francisco's defensive snaps last season. The 49ers could look to replace departing defensive backs through veteran talent on the open market beginning next week. An alternative, and inexpensive, option for San Francisco is landing plug and play talent via the draft. San Francisco currently owns the No. 12 overall pick with a number of pressing needs the team can address at that position. Additionally, San Francisco owns the No. 43 overall pick in the second round.