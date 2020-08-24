Presented by

Morning Report: Brick by Brick Episode 1 Premieres, Practice Updates, Nick Bosa Tops PFF's List of Pressures by a Rookie

Aug 24, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 24.

New and Notable

Brick by Brick Season 4, Episode 1

As the 49ers make their way back to Santa Clara for the start of training camp, the SAP Performance Facility looks a little different. Follow players and staff as they adapt to football life in the midst of COVID.  Make sure to tune in for Episode 2, next Sunday on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Watch the premiere episode below. 👇

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 22

Read all the updates from practice here.

Quick Hits

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ topped Von Miller and Aldon Smith with the most total pressures from a rookie since Pro Football Focus' existence with 80.

--

49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior reporter Keiana Martin shared a live look at #49ersCamp presented by SAP and discussed how the 49ers are evaluating players without preseason games. Watch the full video below.

Say Cheese

Sunday Morning Football at the SAP Performance Facility

49ers players took the field for the eighth practice of training camp presented by SAP.

TE George Kittle
1 / 32

TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner
2 / 32

LB Fred Warner

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Tevin Coleman
4 / 32

RB Tevin Coleman

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
5 / 32

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

RB Raheem Mostert
6 / 32

RB Raheem Mostert

LB Kwon Alexander
7 / 32

LB Kwon Alexander

T Mike McGlinchey
8 / 32

T Mike McGlinchey

FB Kyle Juszczyk
9 / 32

FB Kyle Juszczyk

OL Tom Compton
10 / 32

OL Tom Compton

K Robbie Gould
11 / 32

K Robbie Gould

QB C.J. Beathard
12 / 32

QB C.J. Beathard

TE George Kittle
13 / 32

TE George Kittle

S Johnathan Cyprien
14 / 32

S Johnathan Cyprien

CB Dontae Johnson
15 / 32

CB Dontae Johnson

TE Chase Harrell
16 / 32

TE Chase Harrell

WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Dre Greenlaw and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
18 / 32

LB Dre Greenlaw and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LS Kyle Nelson
19 / 32

LS Kyle Nelson

S Jared Mayden
20 / 32

S Jared Mayden

FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 32

FB Kyle Juszczyk

WR Trent Taylor
22 / 32

WR Trent Taylor

S Johnathan Cyprien
23 / 32

S Johnathan Cyprien

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
24 / 32

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

WR Tavon Austin
25 / 32

WR Tavon Austin

FB Kyle Juszczyk
26 / 32

FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle
27 / 32

TE George Kittle

CB Jason Verrett
28 / 32

CB Jason Verrett

S Jaquiski Tartt
29 / 32

S Jaquiski Tartt

WR Jauan Jennings
30 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

WR Trent Taylor and CB Jamar Taylor
31 / 32

WR Trent Taylor and CB Jamar Taylor

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
32 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Advertising