Morning Report: Brick by Brick Episode 1 Premieres, Practice Updates, Nick Bosa Tops PFF's List of Pressures by a Rookie

Brick by Brick Season 4, Episode 1

As the 49ers make their way back to Santa Clara for the start of training camp, the SAP Performance Facility looks a little different. Follow players and staff as they adapt to football life in the midst of COVID. Make sure to tune in for Episode 2, next Sunday on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Watch the premiere episode below. 👇