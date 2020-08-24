Morning Report: Brick by Brick Episode 1 Premieres, Practice Updates, Nick Bosa Tops PFF's List of Pressures by a Rookie

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 24.
New and Notable
Brick by Brick Season 4, Episode 1
As the 49ers make their way back to Santa Clara for the start of training camp, the SAP Performance Facility looks a little different. Follow players and staff as they adapt to football life in the midst of COVID. Make sure to tune in for Episode 2, next Sunday on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook. Watch the premiere episode below. 👇
Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 22
- Solomon Thomas may have had his best session of the week.
- Practice ended with an outstretched PBU by Kwon Alexander on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Kendrick Bourne.
- Ross Reynolds went down in the final 15 minutes of practice in what appeared to be an ankle injury.
- Nick Bosa was on hand but did not practice.
Read all the updates from practice here.
Quick Hits
Nick Bosa topped Von Miller and Aldon Smith with the most total pressures from a rookie since Pro Football Focus' existence with 80.
--
49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior reporter Keiana Martin shared a live look at #49ersCamp presented by SAP and discussed how the 49ers are evaluating players without preseason games. Watch the full video below.
Say Cheese
49ers players took the field for the eighth practice of training camp presented by SAP.