Morning Report: Bosa, Hurd and More 49ers Returning From IR

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, July 21.
New and Notable
10 49ers Who Could Make a Return ahead of Training Camp
The 2020 season was an unprecedented one for the San Francisco 49ers in a number of ways. One of the outstanding setbacks for San Francisco was the number of injuries the team endured over the course of the season.
The 49ers had a whopping league high of 32 players, who at one point or another, spent time on the Injured Reserve list.
The bulk of those players have made an appearance during the team's offseason program. With training camp set to begin next week, the vast majority of 49ers are expected to be on hand. Of the players who did not finish out the 2020 season, 10 are anticipated to return in 2021. Here's a look at their status heading into the 2021 season >>>
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 19: Patrick Willis
After being named as one of the latest inductees into the 49ers Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. Hall of Fame, Willis joined the Unscripted podcast to discuss his favorite memories of his decorated eight-year NFL career, give insight into the tell-tell signs that helped him read even the most complex of offenses, reflected on the quarterback he's most proud to have sacked and more.
Listen below or on these platforms: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Quick Hits
Have any questions about the team's upcoming training camp? Share them here for a chance to get your question answered during the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast.
--
From Shaq to Champ Bailey, the team's rookie class shared the athletes they looked up to in the second episode of the 49ers Meet the Rookies series, presented by Zenni.
--
According to Pro Football Focus, four of the 49ers five projected starting offensive linemen are in the Top 20 of their positional rankings for PFF (Trent Williams - 2, Laken Tomlinson - 17, Alex Mack - 13, Mike McGlinchey - 14).