10 49ers Who Could Make a Return ahead of Training Camp

The 2020 season was an unprecedented one for the San Francisco 49ers in a number of ways. One of the outstanding setbacks for San Francisco was the number of injuries the team endured over the course of the season.

The 49ers had a whopping league high of 32 players, who at one point or another, spent time on the Injured Reserve list.

The bulk of those players have made an appearance during the team's offseason program. With training camp set to begin next week, the vast majority of 49ers are expected to be on hand. Of the players who did not finish out the 2020 season, 10 are anticipated to return in 2021. Here's a look at their status heading into the 2021 season:

DL Nick Bosa

San Francisco was hit with one of their biggest blows of the year after Bosa suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 of the regular season. Bosa was projected to build upon his promising Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Since, the edge rusher has been seen rehabbing via his social media channels. He was on hand as an onlooker during the final week of San Francisco's offseason workout program as the 49ers anticipate Bosa's availability at some point during training camp.

DL Dee Ford

The 49ers are hoping Ford follows a similar outlook as Bosa. Ford only appeared in one game last season after dealing with a neck and back injury he suffered in the season opener. He spent the majority of the offseason rehabbing at the 49ers team facility in Santa Clara before continuing his rehab offsite under the guidance of a specialist. While it's not certain whether Ford will be available when the team reconvenes next week, the 49ers have been pleased with his progress and remain hopeful the Pro Bowl pass rusher can contribute in the near future.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is coming off of a 2020 campaign where the quarterback dealt with multiple high-ankle sprains throughout the season that kept him out of the lineup for nearly three quarters of the year. Since, Garoppolo has been a full participant in every part of the 49ers offseason program while noting that his ankle has been at "100 percent” for some time now. Shanahan acknowledged that Garoppolo has had his "best" offseason in San Francisco since joining the team in 2017.

RB JaMycal Hasty

Hasty was a standout during last season's training camp who eventually earned himself a spot on the team's practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in Week 3 following injuries to Raheem Mostert and now-New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman and went on to appear in eight games while registering 148 yards on 39 carries and one touchdown. His season was cut short after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 10. The undrafted running back was a full participant during San Francisco's offseason program and is likely to insert himself into the loaded competition at running back this summer.

WR Jalen Hurd

The 2019 third-round pick has yet to take the field after being sidelined in consecutive seasons due to injury. Last season, Hurd tore his ACL on the second day of padded training camp practices while rehabbing on the sidelines. This offseason, Hurd was not a part of the full team non-contact drills. Instead, the wideout spent the sessions rehabbing on the sidelines – a positive indication of his progress nearly a year removed from injury. Lauded for his elite size, length and ability to line up all over the field, the 49ers are hopeful the wideout can shake the injury bug and help bolster San Francisco's receiving corps in 2021.

RB Raheem Mostert

Injuries marred Mostert's season as the 49ers "go-to" ball carrier. He missed eight games in 2020 due to injury, including a high-ankle sprain suffered in the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys that closed out his promising campaign. Mostert did work on the sidelines during OTAs while tending to a minor knee injury, however, he is expected to be cleared for training camp.

S Jaquiski Tartt

San Francisco's sixth-year safety appeared in seven games before being placed on Injured Reserve with a season-ending turf-toe injury suffered during the 49ers Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tartt re-signed a one-year deal with the 49ers this offseason. Tartt rehabbed off to the side during the 49ers offseason program while continuing to rehab his toe.

CB Ken Webster

The 49ers signed Webster from the Miami Dolphins practice squad in Week 2. He appeared in nine games and recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Webster suffered a hamstring injury in the 49ers Week 12 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. He was a key contributor on special teams prior to being placed on Injured Reserve which bodes well for the corner's goals of landing a roster spot in 2021.

T Trent Williams

After missing the entirety of his 2019 campaign, Williams returned at the top of his game in his first season with the 49ers. Williams did not allow a sack in nine-straight games to close out the season. His PFF 91.8 run block grade is the best of any tackle in the league last season and aided in earning him his eighth Pro Bowl nod. Williams suffered an elbow sprain in Week 16 that placed him on Injured Reserve. Both Williams and the 49ers anticipate an encore performance out of the veteran left tackle in 2021.

