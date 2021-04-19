Morning Report: Biggest Roster Changes Around the NFC West

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, April 19.
New and Notable
NFC West Roster Reset: NFL's Most Competitive Division Heats Up
Continuing his "Roster Reset" series, NFL.com digital content producer Adam Maya examined the NFC West's biggest free agency additions, losses and current team needs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's what Maya had to say about the 49ers divisional rivals.
Arizona Cardinals
Biggest Addition: C Rodney Hudson
Biggest Loss: LB Haason Reddick
Top Draft Priority: Cornerback
Los Angeles Rams
Biggest Addition: QB Matthew Stafford
Biggest Loss: S John Johnson
Top Draft Priority: Offensive Line
Seattle Seahawks
Biggest Addition: OL Gabe Jackson
Biggest Loss: CB Shaquill Griffin
Top Draft Priority: Offensive Line
As for the 49ers, Maya sees Alex Mack as the team's biggest offseason addition. Furthermore, the loss of Richard Sherman is the most glaring loss for San Francisco as the team managed to retain a number of key veterans.
Free Agent Facts: 49ers Safety Tavon Wilson
The 49ers announced on March 22 that they have signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year deal.
Throughout his nine-year career with the Patriots (2012-15), Detroit Lions (2016-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020), he has appeared in 125 games (45 starts) and registered 351 tackles, 21 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six fumble recoveries, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests (one start) and added 12 tackles.
