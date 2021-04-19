Presented by

Morning Report: Biggest Roster Changes Around the NFC West

Apr 19, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, April 19.

New and Notable

NFC West Roster Reset: NFL's Most Competitive Division Heats Up

Continuing his "Roster Reset" series, NFL.com digital content producer Adam Maya examined the NFC West's biggest free agency additions, losses and current team needs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's what Maya had to say about the 49ers divisional rivals.

Arizona Cardinals

Biggest Addition: C Rodney Hudson

Biggest Loss: LB Haason Reddick

Top Draft Priority: Cornerback

Los Angeles Rams

Biggest Addition: QB Matthew Stafford

Biggest Loss: S John Johnson

Top Draft Priority: Offensive Line

Seattle Seahawks

Biggest Addition: OL Gabe Jackson

Biggest Loss: CB Shaquill Griffin

Top Draft Priority: Offensive Line

As for the 49ers, Maya sees ﻿Alex Mack﻿ as the team's biggest offseason addition. Furthermore, the loss of ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ is the most glaring loss for San Francisco as the team managed to retain a number of key veterans.

Free Agent Facts: 49ers Safety Tavon Wilson

The 49ers announced on March 22 that they have signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year deal.

Throughout his nine-year career with the Patriots (2012-15), Detroit Lions (2016-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020), he has appeared in 125 games (45 starts) and registered 351 tackles, 21 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six fumble recoveries, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests (one start) and added 12 tackles.

Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.

Advertising