The 49ers announced on March 22 that they have signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.
The 49ers announced on March 22 that they have signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.
Throughout his nine-year career with the Patriots (2012-15), Detroit Lions (2016-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020), he has appeared in 125 games (45 starts) and registered 351 tackles, 21 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six fumble recoveries, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests (one start) and added 12 tackles.
Wilson attended the University of Illinois, where he appeared in 50 games (38 starts) and registered 214 tackles, 22 passes defensed, 12.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. As a senior, he was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten after he started all 13 games and tallied 81 tackles (51 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, six passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In 2010, Wilson was named a Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree.
Wilson was drafted by the New England Patriots 48th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. During four seasons with the Patriots, the safety recorded 79 tackles (60 solo), five interceptions and two forced fumbles. Wilson was also a member of the 2014 New England team that beat the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl XLIX.
Although he was not a participant at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson was ranked as the ninth-best free safety prospect in the draft. During his Pro Day at the University of Illinois, Wilson put up impressive numbers that would help influence his second-round selection.
40-yard Dash: 4.52 seconds
Vertical Leap: 32 inches
Broad Jump: 124 inches
20-yard Shuttle: 4.16 seconds
Three-cone Drill: 7.04 seconds
Family is important to Wilson, and being a present father to his two sons remains one of his top priorities. "They're my whole world," Wilson said of his boys during an interview with Tyler Dunne.