Morning Report: Arik Armstead in the Community, Fred Warner Leads LBs in PFF Coverage Grades

New and Notable

Storytime with Arik Armstead

In an effort to engage students while distance learning, ﻿﻿Arik Armstead﻿﻿ launched "Storytime with Arik Armstead" in May of 2020 and has since read to hundreds of students across the world. Due to his exemplary work in the community through Storytime and his foundation the Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman was named the 49ers 2020 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, the award is given annually to a player demonstrating outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS. Nominate a class to be joined by Armstead here.