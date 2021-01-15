Morning Report: Arik Armstead in the Community, Fred Warner Leads LBs in PFF Coverage Grades

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers headlines for Friday, January 15.
New and Notable
Storytime with Arik Armstead
In an effort to engage students while distance learning, Arik Armstead launched "Storytime with Arik Armstead" in May of 2020 and has since read to hundreds of students across the world. Due to his exemplary work in the community through Storytime and his foundation the Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman was named the 49ers 2020 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, the award is given annually to a player demonstrating outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS. Nominate a class to be joined by Armstead here.
Fred Warner's Standout Third Season
According to Pro Football Focus, Fred Warner was the highest-rated linebacker in coverage. He was also 10th in total pressures with 18. Warner's 2020 performance earned him his first-career First-Team All-Pro honor, receiving the most votes of all linebackers, even fellow first teamers Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner and Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonard, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
WON At-Home Yoga Presented by Factor_
Join Emma Kittle & Claire Kittle for a regenerative yoga class with the Women of the Niners. Watch the full class below. 👇