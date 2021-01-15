Presented by

Morning Report: Arik Armstead in the Community, Fred Warner Leads LBs in PFF Coverage Grades

Jan 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers headlines for Friday, January 15.

New and Notable

Storytime with Arik Armstead

In an effort to engage students while distance learning, ﻿﻿Arik Armstead﻿﻿ launched "Storytime with Arik Armstead" in May of 2020 and has since read to hundreds of students across the world. Due to his exemplary work in the community through Storytime and his foundation the Armstead Academic Project, the defensive lineman was named the 49ers 2020 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, the award is given annually to a player demonstrating outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS. Nominate a class to be joined by Armstead here.

Fred Warner's Standout Third Season

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ was the highest-rated linebacker in coverage. He was also 10th in total pressures with 18. Warner's 2020 performance earned him his first-career First-Team All-Pro honor, receiving the most votes of all linebackers, even fellow first teamers Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner and Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonard, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

WON At-Home Yoga Presented by Factor_

Join Emma Kittle & Claire Kittle for a regenerative yoga class with the Women of the Niners. Watch the full class below. 👇

Related Content

news

Morning Report: San Francisco's 2021 NFL Draft Order, 49ers Legends Share Memories from the Field

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Ranks All 32 Secondaries, John Lynch Named STS Finalist

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: College Football Edition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Players Returning from IR in 2021, Fred Warner Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, PFF's 2020 Offensive Line Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Pro Football Focus' Final NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF End of Season Player Grades, Coach Tony Oden Talks Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward and What Makes DB the Hardest Position on the Field

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Talk 49ers Upcoming Offseason, PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 17 Recap, 2021 Season Home and Away Opponents 

Reviewing everything from the 49ers season finale against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Unscripted with Fred Warner, How to Watch #SEAvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 17 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster moves and injury updates.

Advertising