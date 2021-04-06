Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, April 6.
New and Notable
2021 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Which QB is the Best Fit for 49ers at No. 3?
The San Francisco 49ers shook up the draft last month following their trade with the Miami Dolphins to jump ahead nine spots to pick No. 3 overall. Analysts quickly begun pinpointing which prospect led John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to make the franchise-defining trade.
With a top-heavy pool of quarterback prospects heading into next month's draft, pundits foresee San Francisco landing one the top options behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1 overall) and the New York Jets (No. 2 overall).
In the second to last installment of Mock Draft Monday, here's a look at which QB national media believe the 49ers will select with the third-overall pick.
Jason Verrett on How Relationships with Teammates Influenced Decision to Re-Sign with the 49ers
Jason Verrett discussed his decision to re-sign with the team, shared his reaction to the NFL moving to a 17-game season and previewed what a healthy 49ers defense is capable of in 2021. Watch the full video below. 👇
Inside the Oval: Ryan Dillard, 49ers PREP Coordinator
In the 13th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Ryan Dillard discussed his role as the 49ers PREP coordinator, the skills he learned being a student-athlete at USC and his favorite things about working for the organization.
