Presented by

Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Apr 06, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, April 6.

New and Notable

2021 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Which QB is the Best Fit for 49ers at No. 3?

The San Francisco 49ers shook up the draft last month following their trade with the Miami Dolphins to jump ahead nine spots to pick No. 3 overall. Analysts quickly begun pinpointing which prospect led John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to make the franchise-defining trade.

With a top-heavy pool of quarterback prospects heading into next month's draft, pundits foresee San Francisco landing one the top options behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1 overall) and the New York Jets (No. 2 overall).

In the second to last installment of Mock Draft Monday, here's a look at which QB national media believe the 49ers will select with the third-overall pick.

Jason Verrett on How Relationships with Teammates Influenced Decision to Re-Sign with the 49ers

﻿Jason Verrett﻿ discussed his decision to re-sign with the team, shared his reaction to the NFL moving to a 17-game season and previewed what a healthy 49ers defense is capable of in 2021. Watch the full video below. 👇

Inside the Oval: Ryan Dillard, 49ers PREP Coordinator

In the 13th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Ryan Dillard discussed his role as the 49ers PREP coordinator, the skills he learned being a student-athlete at USC and his favorite things about working for the organization.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Related Content

news

Morning Report: PFF's Pros and Cons for Every QB Prospect

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Each QB Prospect Fits into Kyle Shanahan's Offense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Updated Draft Big Board

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Road Game vs. Bengals in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Review Impact of 49ers Free Agency Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Free Agency Affects the 49ers 12th-Overall Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Shore Up O-Line with Free Agency Signings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt and D.J. Jones

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Continue Free Agency Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising