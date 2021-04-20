Morning Report: Alex Smith Hangs Up Cleats After 16-year Career

Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office: Angela Banister

For the 49ers, football is business, so its front office functions as any other corporation would. Many individuals work off the field to ensure that both the team and Levi's® Stadium run like well-oiled machines. Among these front office employees are several women whose careers with the team span decades. Over the next few months, 49ers.com will share their stories, which explore memorable moments in 49ers history from the perspectives of the women who have seen it all.