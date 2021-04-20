Presented by

Morning Report: Alex Smith Hangs Up Cleats After 16-year Career

Apr 20, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, April 20.

New and Notable

Alex Smith Announces Retirement

 Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, concluding a 16-year career that started as the 49ers first-overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and ended as the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. Look at some at some of Smith's best moments as a member of the 49ers below. 👇

Alex Smith's Best Moments in Red and Gold

In honor of Alex Smith's retirement, look back at some of his top moments since being drafted first-overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.

QB Alex Smith
1 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
2 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
3 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
4 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
5 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
6 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
7 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
8 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
9 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
10 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
11 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
12 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
13 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
14 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
15 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
16 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
17 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
18 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
19 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
20 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
21 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
22 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
23 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
24 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
25 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
26 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
27 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
28 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
29 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
30 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
31 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
32 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
33 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
34 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
35 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
36 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
37 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
38 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
39 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
40 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
41 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
42 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
43 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
44 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
45 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
46 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
47 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
48 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
49 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
50 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
51 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
52 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
53 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
54 / 55

QB Alex Smith

QB Alex Smith
55 / 55

QB Alex Smith

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Free Agent Facts: 49ers Linebacker Nathan Gerry

The 49ers announced on March 29 that they have signed Nathan Gerry to a one-year deal.

Throughout his four-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 146 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery to go along with 20 tackles on special teams. He also saw action in six postseason contests (one start) and added six tackles.

Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest linebacker.

Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office: Angela Banister

For the 49ers, football is business, so its front office functions as any other corporation would. Many individuals work off the field to ensure that both the team and Levi's® Stadium run like well-oiled machines. Among these front office employees are several women whose careers with the team span decades. Over the next few months, 49ers.com will share their stories, which explore memorable moments in 49ers history from the perspectives of the women who have seen it all.

Angela Banister began working a temporary position with the 49ers in August 1987 as part of the college scouting department where she gained first-hand knowledge of the inner-workings of a professional football franchise. Thirty-four years later, she is a well-recognized office veteran. Read More >>>

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Biggest Roster Changes Around the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Mike McDaniel Talks New Job as 49ers OC

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Says 'Not to Doubt' Alex Mack in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Could 49ers Target WR in Round 2?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL's Chad Reuter Projects 49ers First Two Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Shares Workout Video

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Pros and Cons for Every QB Prospect

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising