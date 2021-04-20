Morning Report: Alex Smith Hangs Up Cleats After 16-year Career

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, April 20.
New and Notable
Alex Smith Announces Retirement
Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, concluding a 16-year career that started as the 49ers first-overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and ended as the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. Look at some at some of Smith's best moments as a member of the 49ers below. 👇
In honor of Alex Smith's retirement, look back at some of his top moments since being drafted first-overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.
Free Agent Facts: 49ers Linebacker Nathan Gerry
The 49ers announced on March 29 that they have signed Nathan Gerry to a one-year deal.
Throughout his four-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 146 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery to go along with 20 tackles on special teams. He also saw action in six postseason contests (one start) and added six tackles.
Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest linebacker.
Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office: Angela Banister
For the 49ers, football is business, so its front office functions as any other corporation would. Many individuals work off the field to ensure that both the team and Levi's® Stadium run like well-oiled machines. Among these front office employees are several women whose careers with the team span decades. Over the next few months, 49ers.com will share their stories, which explore memorable moments in 49ers history from the perspectives of the women who have seen it all.
Angela Banister began working a temporary position with the 49ers in August 1987 as part of the college scouting department where she gained first-hand knowledge of the inner-workings of a professional football franchise. Thirty-four years later, she is a well-recognized office veteran. Read More >>>