The 49ers announced on March 29 that they have signed Nathan Gerry to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest linebacker.
Throughout his four-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 146 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery to go along with 20 tackles on special teams. He also saw action in six postseason contests (one start) and added six tackles.
In 2020, Gerry started all seven games in which he appeared in and finished with 55 tackles, two passes defensed and 1.0 sack.
Gerry attended the University of Nebraska, where he appeared in 50 games (40 starts) and finished with 273 tackles, 19 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery as a safety at the school. A Third-Team All-America selection as a senior in 2016, he finished the season with 74 tackles, eight passes defensed, four interceptions and 0.5 sack.
Gerry was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round (184th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. A participant in the NFL Scouting Combine, the now-linebacker did all his drills with the prospective defensive backs.
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds
Bench Press: 17 reps
Vertical: 30.5 inches
Broad Jump: 122 inches
Not only was Gerry a high school football standout, he also ran track at Washington High School. Gerry was the 200-meter high school champion in South Dakota during his junior and senior years and set a state-record 21.52 seconds.
During his senior year at Nebraska, Gerry was awarded the Tom Osborne Citizenship Award and Brook Berringer Citizenship Award. To be chosen for the Osborne Citizenship Team, each student-athlete had to complete a minimum of six community service/leadership projects in the academic calendar year and remain in good academic standing. The Brook Berringer Citizenship Award recognizes Cornhusker football players who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide excellent leadership, involvement and service.