Morning Report: Alex Mack Previews 2021 Season

SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year

SNICKERS, 'The Official Chocolate Bar Sponsor of the NFL,' has announced a new program to get fans even more excited for the football season, "SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year," that rewards NFL fans for sharing rookie mistakes.

A rookie mistake isn't an error that occurs due to bad luck, but instead it's a funny misstep made when you're off your game. For example, leaving your tickets to the game at home and not realizing until you get to the stadium, rookie mistake!

At the end of the regular season, one rookie mistake will be crowned 'SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year' with the fan winning two tickets to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.