Morning Report: 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters Previews the Draft

Adam Peters Talks 2021 NFL Draft

While speaking with The Athletic, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters discussed how this year's draft may carry more weight than years prior. Following a season with a widespread loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a drop in the salary cap. Although the league hasn't announced the 2021 salary cap number yet, it could end up being slightly higher than $175 million, far below the initial projections of $210 million. "With the cap going down so much, these draft picks are very, very valuable, and this is a very important draft for everyone," said Peters. "Because everyone's going to get crunched, with the exception of a couple of teams, in terms of being able to sign free agents."