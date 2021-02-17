Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters Previews the Draft

Feb 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, February 17.

New and Notable

Adam Peters Talks 2021 NFL Draft

While speaking with The Athletic, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters discussed how this year's draft may carry more weight than years prior. Following a season with a widespread loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a drop in the salary cap. Although the league hasn't announced the 2021 salary cap number yet, it could end up being slightly higher than $175 million, far below the initial projections of $210 million. "With the cap going down so much, these draft picks are very, very valuable, and this is a very important draft for everyone," said Peters. "Because everyone's going to get crunched, with the exception of a couple of teams, in terms of being able to sign free agents."

Check out the who analysts are predicting will land in San Francisco in the first three 49ers Mock Draft Monday's below.

2021 San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft Monday 1.0

2021 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Suggest 49ers Trade Up in Draft ⬆️

2021 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: 49ers Zero in on Cornerback in Round 1

BASHOF ONLINE: The Business of Sports

Join the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on March 4 as top leaders from all five Bay Area professional sports teams discuss the ins and outs of running a professional sports team, including attracting new fans, using technology to enhance the experience and operating in the pandemic environment. Raj Mathai, NBC Bay Area Reporter, will moderate an exciting panel with President and CEO of the San Francisco Giants Larry Baer, President of the San Jose Sharks Jonathan Becher, President of the San Francisco 49ers Al Guido, President of the Oakland Athletics Dave Kaval and President and COO of the Golden State Warriors Rick Welts. Register Now >>>

Bay Area Black-Owned Business Spotlight

Amid the worldwide pandemic and the ongoing fight against social injustice, the San Francisco 49ers have, and will continue to support and elevate their neighbors and businesses surrounding the greater Bay Area. In addition to the organization's year-round efforts, the 49ers recently teamed up with U.S. Bank to provide several small businesses with gift cards and partnered with Visa to surprise two local Black-owned businesses with $10,000 grants. Additionally, the 49ers spent over $35,000 with multiple Black-owned businesses to aid in COVID-relief efforts.

Here's a curated list of several Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area, including some backed by 49ers players as well as the organization's Black employee resource group, 49ers B.U.I.L.D..

Say Cheese

Top Photos of the 49ers Defensive Linemen in 2020

Look back at some of the best moments of the 49ers defensive linemen from the 2020 season.

