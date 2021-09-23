Morning Report: 49ers Sign Running Back Ahead of 'Sunday Night Football'

Good Morning Faithful,
One Challenge Each Undefeated Team Must Overcome
No team has had an undefeated regular season since the New England Patriots completed the feat in 2007. Heading into Week 3, there are seven teams that are on the road to a perfect season, but with 15 games left, anything could happen. NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt evaluated those seven clubs to identify their No. 1 challenge to overcome to stay undefeated. Here's what he had to say about the 49ers:
"Most predictions of a strong San Francisco season rested on the assumption that the 49ers injury luck had to improve after health issues derailed their 2020 campaign. Unfortunately for San Francisco, several key players have been sidelined already, whether for the long term (cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert, who were lost for the season) or short (three running backs left early in Week 2). This team was able to win in the first portion of last season, too, but ultimately collapsed. If they are to escape the same fate in 2021, the Niners will have to keep the rest of their core group on the field. It would also help to shore up running back depth with players who fit Kyle Shanahan's one-cut scheme."
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed RB Chris Thompson and DL Eddie Yarbrough to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE Jordan Matthews.
49ers Announce 10-Year Commitment to Extend Social Justice Grant Program
The 49ers announced a commitment to award $5 million in grants over the next 10 years to local and national social justice organizations working to create societal change in the Bay Area. This grant initiative extends the $1 million awarded by the team to 10 social justice organizations in September 2020 that resulted in measurable positive change for individuals in the Bay Area and throughout California.
Today's announcement follows a year that saw 49ers-backed social justice organizations shepherd four criminal justice reform bills signed into law in California, free or exonerate five people, and reduce the statewide inmate total by 22,000 to the lowest number in three decades. The grants from the 49ers have also provided mentoring and leadership development sessions to high school students, meals to over 3,200 families experiencing food insecurity, job training, and financial empowerment sessions, and expanded staff and services for multiple grantees.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
October 22, 1950
Leo Nomellini's deflection of an extra point attempt late in the fourth quarter turned out to be the crucial play in the 49ers first-ever NFL victory.
After starting their inaugural NFL season 0-5, the 49ers were desperate to prove they could compete with the league's best teams. They put together a nearly flawless first half to beat the powerful Detroit Lions, 28-27, in front of 27,350 Kezar Stadium fans. They needed the heroics of Nomellini, a rookie defensive tackle who would eventually land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to secure the win.
