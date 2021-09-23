Morning Report: 49ers Sign Running Back Ahead of 'Sunday Night Football'

One Challenge Each Undefeated Team Must Overcome

No team has had an undefeated regular season since the New England Patriots completed the feat in 2007. Heading into Week 3, there are seven teams that are on the road to a perfect season, but with 15 games left, anything could happen. NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt evaluated those seven clubs to identify their No. 1 challenge to overcome to stay undefeated. Here's what he had to say about the 49ers:

"Most predictions of a strong San Francisco season rested on the assumption that the 49ers injury luck had to improve after health issues derailed their 2020 campaign. Unfortunately for San Francisco, several key players have been sidelined already, whether for the long term (cornerback ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ and running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, who were lost for the season) or short (three running backs left early in Week 2). This team was able to win in the first portion of last season, too, but ultimately collapsed. If they are to escape the same fate in 2021, the Niners will have to keep the rest of their core group on the field. It would also help to shore up running back depth with players who fit Kyle Shanahan's one-cut scheme."