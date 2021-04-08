Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, April 8.
New and Notable
49ers Sign QB Nate Sudfeld
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal.
Sudfeld (6-6, 227) was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth-round (187th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. After being inactive for all 16 games of his rookie season, Washington waived Sudfeld on September 2, 2017, and he was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad the following day. Over the previous four seasons with Philadelphia (2017-20), he appeared in four games and completed 25 of 37 passing attempts for 188 yards and one touchdown.
Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office: Carri Kimball
Carri Kimball quickly learned about the National Football League's fast-paced work environment. Just five days after starting as the 49ers receptionist, Carri was operating the phones at team headquarters during the 1984 NFL Draft. Her duty was transferring call after call from 49ers representatives at the draft meeting in New York to scouting staff in the office to inquiries coming from the other 27 teams and back again. Her contribution resulted in the selection of several future 49ers stars including Guy McIntyre, Michael Carter, Todd Shell, John Frank and Jeff Fuller.
Carri now works with Director of Alumni Relations Guy McIntyre and Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner (both former players themselves) to organize alumni-focused initiatives. Among these are regular events, like Alumni Weekend and 49ers Hall of Fame Inductions. She also handles special events like 87 Day. Read More >>>