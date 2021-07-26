Morning Report: 49ers Open Tickets to Training Camp Practice at Levi's® Stadium

Jul 26, 2021 at 07:00 AM

49ers Unveil Schedule for 2021 Training Camp Highlighted by Levi's® Stadium Practice

The 49ers announced that tickets for all open practice sessions during Training Camp presented by SAP will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 26th at 9 a.m. PT via 49ers.com/camp. While the slate of open practice dates scheduled for the SAP Performance Facility begins on Wednesday, July 28th, the highlight of the schedule is the team's practice on August 7th in Levi's® Stadium.

August 7th is Dwight Clark Day, an annual event honoring the 49ers legend while raising awareness for ALS patients and their families who continue Dwight's fight. This year's event will be the first time the Faithful have been able to gather at Levi's® Stadium since January 2020 when the 49ers won their seventh NFC Championship.

Fred Warner's Laying the Blueprint for Brother Troy and 49ers Defense

The past few months have been a whirlwind of emotions for Fred Warner and his family. Last week, Warner was signed to a record-breaking deal to keep the linebacker in San Francisco through the 2026 season. Warner's contract was due as the former third-round pick quickly inserted himself into the conversation as one of the league's top linebackers in just three short years.

Since joining the 49ers in 2018, Fred has epitomized "leading by example," both on and off the field. The All-Pro linebacker believes the same premise applies at home as well, even if that means his brother is now a division rival. Read More >>>

49ers Unscripted - Ep. 20: Ross Dwelley

Dwelley gave insight into his experience at TEU and being able to learn from Greg Olsen, the mindset of the 49ers tight ends heading into training camp and reacted to Fred Warner's record-breaking deal.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

In the Community

49ers PREP and Nike Host First-Ever Nike 11-On Tournament

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank teamed up with Nike to host the first-ever Nike 11-On at Los Gatos High School. The one-day event featured a 7-on-7 tournament with six local high schools.

