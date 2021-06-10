Morning Report: 49ers Break for Summer Before the Start of Training Camp

Jun 10, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, June 10.

New and Notable

49ers Put an Early End to Offseason Workout Program

The San Francisco 49ers were set to continue their offseason workout program through the team's mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 15-17. On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan scrapped the final week of the 49ers sessions.

San Francisco's unfortunate string of offseason injuries played a part in the team's decision to abbreviate organized team activities (OTAs). Shanahan had already intended to shorten the program to just eight total practices void of next week's scheduled minicamp to give the team a full break before returning for next month's training camp. The team's recent happenings ended the sessions sooner than anticipated.

Read More >>>

Jimmy Garoppolo Had His 'Best Spring' at OTAs Per Kyle Shanahan

Since joining the 49ers back in October of 2017, Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't had many full (and healthy) offseasons with San Francisco. In the spring of 2019, the quarterback was working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear. And last offseason, there was no in-person instruction across the league given the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, Garoppolo is coming off of a 2020 campaign that ended on Injured Reserve while dealing with multiple high-ankle sprains throughout the season that kept him out of the lineup for nearly three quarters of the year.

Since, the quarterback has been on hand for the 49ers offseason workout program and noted that his ankle has been at "100 percent" for some time now, crediting a strong offseason regimen. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is on par with the quarterback, noting his offseason performance during the last several weeks as being significantly improved.

Read More >>>

In the Community

49ers Announce Winners of the "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grants

49ers EDU presented by Chevron today announced the five Bay Area educators and administrators chosen as winners of the fourth-annual Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award program. All award winners have gone above and beyond in providing for their students during the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning. Thanks to the 49ers Foundation, Extra Yard for Teachers, and Micron Technology, a total of $25,000 will be given out to the winners for use in their schools and classrooms. Read More >>>

