More Than Just the Numbers

The St. Louis Rams' defensive game plan seemed to be simple enough, contain Frank Gore and force Troy Smith to beat them with his arm.

And that's exactly what the 49ers quarterback did, leading his team to a 23-20 overtime win.

Everything seemed to come easy for Smith. He kept plays alive with his feet, made big passes when the team needed them, and perhaps most importantly, made sure his teammates kept their composure even when everything seemed to be going against them.

The 49ers had three touchdowns called back because of penalties, but Smith didn't let anyone hang their heads. He entered the huddle, took control, and guided the 49ers to their third win of the season.

"He told us, 'Keep your head up,'" said tight end Delanie Walker, who finished the game with four receptions for 80 yards. "He kept us level when we were in there. A lot of guys get mad because of those touchdowns being called back, but he got in there and controlled that huddle."

Smith finished the game 17-of-28 for a career-high 356 yards to go along with one touchdown and no turnovers. His passer rating was 116.7. Smith spread the ball around to eight different receivers, and was at his best when it counted the most.

With the 49ers trailing by four and 4:12 to go in regulation, Smith engineered a six-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to give the 49ers a three-point lead. He capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree.

Then when the offense took the field in overtime, he led his teammates on a 55-yard drive that set up Joe Nedney's game-winning field goal.

And even though Sunday's game was by far the best of Smith's four-year career, the quarterback still believes he can play better.

"Obviously, it was our day today," he said. "Once I go back and watch the film I'm sure there will be a couple things that I did, settle things out, but definitely some throws and decisions I wish I could have back.

"As a quarterback you have to maintain – how should I put it – you just have to stay even keel."

He certainly did that.

There were countless times when Smith could have let the St. Louis pass affect his game. He was sacked five times, but kept fighting. Smith used his mobility to keep plays alive, and then often times found receivers deep downfield.

"It gives me more time to run my route," said Crabtree, who had 61 receiving yards to go along with his touchdown. "That's the best thing you can do."

Still though, head coach Mike Singletary said he hasn't decided whether Troy Smith will continue to be the team's starting quarterback when Alex Smith returns from his shoulder injury. Troy Smith has played well, but all options need to be weighed.

"We're going to enjoy this win and before I get into who's the starting quarterback and all that other stuff," Singletary said. "We'll sit down as a staff and talk about what we need to talk about, discuss what we need to discuss and go from there."