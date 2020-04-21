49ers Morning Report: Final Mock Draft Monday, John Lynch's Pre-draft Press Conference and More Top Headlines

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Tuesday, April 21.
Mock Draft Monday 5.0: Three Defensive Tackles, Cornerbacks Linked to 49ers at 13 and 31
The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 23 on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC. That means, it's time for the final Mock Draft Monday before we find out which NFL prospect don red and gold for the foreseeable future. Following the losses of Emmanuel Sanders to the New Orleans Saints and DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts, analysts are focusing in on NFL prospects to fill those voids. Click here to see the final edition of 49ers Mock Draft Monday. For everything draft, including previous mock drafts, visit 49ers.com/draft.
John Lynch Pre-draft Press Conference
The 49ers general manager joined reporters on a conference call to evaluate the team's offseason moves, give a tour of his at home draft room and preview the team's strategy for the upcoming draft. Among the main topics discussed was San Francisco's trade with the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While the GM said the 49ers are open to trading either of the team's two first round picks, he emphasized the importance of finding "foundational players" with the selections. Lynch also revealed that he's been in touch with Joe Staley and is “encouraged” the veteran will return for his 14th season. Read the full transcript here.
Raheem Mostert Checks in From Home
Raheem Mostert called in from his home in Cleveland to reflect on his breakout season, discuss his offseason training and look ahead to the 2020 season. Find out what the running back had to say about building an at-home gym, keeping in touch with teammates and the return of the 49ers running backs in 2020 below.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Signs Tender
The San Francisco 49ers announced that exclusive rights free agent Jeff Wilson Jr. signed his one-year tender. Wilson Jr. was tendered a one-year contract on March 5, 2020. In 2019, the running back appeared in 10 games, registering 27 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns while adding three receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also appeared in one postseason contest and registered one reception for 20 yards.
Levi's® Stadium Turns Purple in Support of Hospitality Workers
Levi's® Stadium, along with San Francisco City Hall and several other buildings and landmarks, lit up purple in support of Bay Area hospitality workers. The purple lighting trend began at San Francisco's City Hall on April 6 and has quickly transformed into a regional tribute. Statewide, more than 30 buildings and landmarks have already participated. Hospitality workers are a broad category of the tourism industry including lodging, food and drink service, special events, traveling services and more. Levi's® Stadium employs more than 3,000 hospitality workers throughout the year who work during NFL, third-party and special events.
NBC Sports Bay Area Draft Coverage
NBC Sports Bay Area will have shows Monday through Wednesday featuring 49ers experts such as Matt Maiocco, Greg Papa, Donte Whitner and Jennifer Lee Chan, as well as podcasts, articles and Facebook live events all throughout the week leading up to the NFL draft. Learn more about the coverage here.