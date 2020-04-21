49ers Morning Report: Final Mock Draft Monday, John Lynch's Pre-draft Press Conference and More Top Headlines

John Lynch Pre-draft Press Conference

The 49ers general manager joined reporters on a conference call to evaluate the team's offseason moves, give a tour of his at home draft room and preview the team's strategy for the upcoming draft. Among the main topics discussed was San Francisco's trade with the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While the GM said the 49ers are open to trading either of the team's two first round picks, he emphasized the importance of finding "foundational players" with the selections. Lynch also revealed that he's been in touch with Joe Staley and is “encouraged” the veteran will return for his 14th season. Read the full transcript here.