Michael Crabtree's Top 10 Gameday Kicks

It was great to see Crabtree back with the 49ers against the Rams last week. It was even better to see Crabtree's sense of style remained the same. San Francisco's fifth-year pro returned to the field with Jordan 12 cleats in a gold/white colorway. Crabtree caught two passes for 68 yards in the 49ers victory and looks poised to make more big plays in the remaining games of the 2013 season.