Meet the 2018 Gold Rush Squad: Sophia and Elaine

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet fifth-year member Sophia from Cottonwood, Calif. and Elaine, a rookie member from Tustin, Calif.
What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush?
Sophia: I love being surrounded by such accomplished and supportive women every weekend. Whenever I'm struggling or not having a good day, I can count on my 39 sisters to lift me back up every time. This team is made up of some of the most genuine, distinguished and kind women I know. I'm lucky to be able to learn from them and call them close friends.
Elaine: The community engagement. As a Gold Rush cheerleader, we get to interact with fans from all over the world. I can't wait to meet all of our 49ers Faithful!
How would you describe your style?
Sophia: I don't think I can pin point my style. It depends on how I'm feeling that day or what I'm doing. Sometimes I'm in a sporty mood and like to shop in the boy's section, while other times I can be really girly. I like the quote, "fashion is what you buy and style is what you do with it." It keeps your options open. You don't always have to follow the current trends, make your own!
What is your biggest goal this season?
Elaine: To learn as much as I can about the organization. The 49ers have a rich history, and there are a lot of people – past and present – that make this organization so remarkable. I want to soak up as much knowledge as I can about the organization and the great people in it.
What is your favorite thing to do in the summer?
Sophia: I'm from the Mt. Shasta area so my favorite thing to do when it's hot is go to Lake Shasta. Nothing beats linking up houseboats with all of our family friends and staying out on the lake for the weekend.
Elaine: Go fishing with my dad.
Who is the most inspirational person in your life?
Sophia: My mom. She has fostered hundreds of children in the community and she is a huge reason why I am pursuing a career in adoptions. I've never witnessed someone so selfless and giving. She has shown me that there is no end to the amount of love and grace a person can give to the world.
Brag about one of your teammates.
Elaine: Anelisse is the ultimate combo of beauty and brains. She graduated from Stanford University and currently works as a mechanical engineer. She was also one of the first people to congratulate me when I made it onto Gold Rush – I can't wait to dance alongside her this season.
What's something our fans would be surprised to learn about you?
Sophia: I love to sing! I'm really shy about it and won't sing in front of just anyone, but one of my goals is to sing the National Anthem at a home game.
Elaine: I am a certified kickboxing instructor.