Meet the 2018 Gold Rush Squad: Sophia and Elaine

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet fifth-year member Sophia from Cottonwood, Calif. and Elaine, a rookie member from Tustin, Calif.

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush?

Sophia: I love being surrounded by such accomplished and supportive women every weekend. Whenever I'm struggling or not having a good day, I can count on my 39 sisters to lift me back up every time. This team is made up of some of the most genuine, distinguished and kind women I know. I'm lucky to be able to learn from them and call them close friends.

Elaine: The community engagement. As a Gold Rush cheerleader, we get to interact with fans from all over the world. I can't wait to meet all of our 49ers Faithful!