Meet the 2018 Gold Rush Squad: Bria Chantel and Haley B.

Tell us about your journey of becoming a Gold Rush Cheerleader.

Bria Chantel: I first auditioned for Gold Rush in 2011. Sadly, I did not make the team that year and I lost some hope. A year went by and it was audition time again. I wasn't planning on auditioning because I was nervous that my dream would be crushed again. Thankfully I have a great support system that encouraged me to audition again. I was so surprised as I made it further and further through the audition process, and I was in complete shock when I made the team. Now here I am, in my seventh season with the Gold Rush and I couldn't be happier that I made the decision to audition again! I believe that timing is everything. I encourage others who have experienced something similar to keep chasing their dream!