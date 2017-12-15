Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Melissa and Sierrah

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet third-year member Melissa from San Francisco, Calif. and Sierrah, a rookie member from San Jose, Calif.

What's something fans would be surprised to learn about you? Melissa

Melissa: I have an unreal amount of sneakers. Anything from Jordans, to Vans, to Adidas.... I have them all!

Sierrah:That I am a certified scuba diver, and it is one of my favorite things to do when I go on vacation.

What is your biggest fear?

Melissa: Not accomplishing all my goals and dreams. I believe everyone has a purpose, and I fear not fulfilling my purpose in life. I fear waking up one day and realizing that I put my talents and skills to waste. I also have a huge fear of spiders.

Sierrah:My biggest fear is not being successful in life or regretting the chances I didn't take.

How would you describe your style?

Melissa: Casual and comfy. I love thrift shopping and finding vintage concert, 49ers, Giants, and band tees.I'm still on the hunt for an original Purple Rain t-shirt! Sierrah If you were a tourist in San Francisco, what three things would be on the top of your must see/do list?

Sierrah:To go whale watching, visit Pier 39 and walk through Golden Gate Park.

What is your dream job?

Melissa: I've always dreamed of being a backup dancer for Beyonce.

Sierrah:My dream job is to be a Pediatric Trauma Nurse Practitioner.

What have you learned from being a member of the Gold Rush?

Melissa: I definitely learned that any dream you have is possible. After years of watching Gold Rush videos and dreaming of being on the team, I am finally here! Never give up on anything you can't go a second without thinking about!

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush?

Melissa:As a child, I always looked up to the Gold Rush as being strong, beautiful and empowering women. Now that I am in those shoes, I love being a positive role model for younger girls. Working with the Jr. Gold Rush is my favorite part of the season, and helping them overcome their fears is the most rewarding feeling.

Sierrah:I love spending time in the stadium with my team and the fans. The energy is unequaled to any other experience and performing for others is my passion.

If you could say anything to the 49ers fans what would it be?

Sierrah:To keep faith in our team and send positive vibes to all of the players, coaches and staff on game day! Also…GO NINERS!!!