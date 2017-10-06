Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Marissa and Haley M.

Oct 06, 2017 at 03:38 AM

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet second-year member Marissa from Castro Valley, Calif., and Haley M., a rookie member from Farmington, Utah.

What's something our fans would be surprised to learn about you?

Marissa

Marissa:I am a gymnast and can walk on my hands in a handstand!

Haley M.: I'm a huge Harry Potter nerd and have loved it from the very beginning. And I love card games!

How would you describe your style?

Marissa:My style is athletic, brightly colored, and beachy.

Haley M.:Comfy! Combat boots and flannel.

Walk us through a day in your life.

Marissa: A day in my life always begins with coffee.  Next I spend the day teaching middle school students sports, fitness, social skills and so many fun things in their PE class.  I love running so I often run a few miles on my lunch break at work.  After school I am an advisor for students in a hip-hop dance club.  Once I get home I usually work out, cook a healthy dinner, and depending on the evening may head out to either a slow pitch softball game, attend youth group as a leader for high school students, bible study or go to a yoga class to unwind.

Haley M.

Do you have any pets? Tell us about your favorite furry friends?

Marissa: I have a pet cockatiel bird that can whistle and dance!

Haley M.:YES!!! Paisley! My little shadow. She follows me everywhere and I'm obsessed with her. The spunkiest, sassiest, 6 pound yorkie you'll ever meet. And her favorite color is pink.

Who is the most inspirational person in your life?

Marissa: My parents have inspired me to have a hard work ethic in everything I do, and have shown me a supportive and loving example to follow.

What is your dream job?

Haley M.:Travel! So maybe a travel blogger. See the world, get paid for it, stay in places for free... Done!!

What have you learned from being a member of the Gold Rush?

Marissa: Being a member of the Gold Rush has taught me about the legacy of inspirational women that I am now so honored to be a part of.  I have learned to be more positive, hardworking and to motivate others I am surrounded by.

Haley M.:That this is the most amazing team I could ever be a part of. It truly is a sisterhood. These are the most genuine, supportive, sweet, successful women and I am honored to get to stand on the sidelines next to them. It is an absolute privilege to wear this uniform and be a part of this team.

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush?

Haley M.:The girls, the friendships, the coaches and the fans.

GOLD RUSH FAVORITES
Marissa Haley M.
SONG "House Party" - Sam Hunt "Happily Ever After" - He is We
PHONE APP Nike Training/Run Club Amazon
CHIPS Pita chips and hummus Salt and Vinegar
TV SHOW Dancing with the Stars The Office

