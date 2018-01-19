Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Kaitlin and Shasta

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet second-year member Kaitlin from Folsom, Calif. and Shasta, a third-year member from San Jose, Calif.

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush? Kaitlin

Kaitlin: My favorite part about being a member of the Gold Rush is having the once in a lifetime opportunity to do my favorite thing--dance-- alongside so many inspiring, empowering women who share my same passion and drive.

Walk us through a day in your life.

Shasta:My days start off early on the trail for a run followed by cooking a homemade breakfast and writing in my journal- it's my favorite part of the day. It's my time to collect my thoughts, plan and refocus my goals! During the day, I'm a fulltime professional at a local health agency where I'm either at the office developing health benefit strategies or traveling around the Bay Area meeting with clients. My evenings are spent with teammates training and practicing choreography.

How would you describe your style?

Kaitlin: Classic, but edgy! I love to wear all black.

Who is the most inspirational person in your life?

Kaitlin: My parents are the most inspirational people in my life. They're the ones who encouraged me to follow my dreams and join this team, and they are constantly supporting me in everything I do.

Shasta: I have a handful to name, but at the top are all of my dance coaches from past to present in no order! Shasta What is your dream job?

Shasta:Broadcasting, a TV host for Dancing with the Stars, or maybe an NFL cheer coach. I love being in the mix of all the action! But man, looks like I have a lot to do! What's something our fans would be surprised to learn about you?

Kaitlin: I've been playing the piano for over twelve years now. I really enjoy playing Classical and New Age music.

Shasta: I've been a horse girl my entire life. I owned a horse growing up and spent many days training on a ranch. I love show jumping and a good trail ride! If you could say anything to the 49ers fans what would it be? **

Kaitlin: Thank you for being 49ers faithful and always backing the team no matter what. I always get chills in the stadium when so many people come together to support our 49ers. Football games are amongst the only things in this world that can bring together so many people, and our fans are definitely the most passionate and respectful! Let's go Niners!

Shasta: I'm dancing my heart out on that field for you every game! What have you learned from being a member of the Gold Rush?

Kaitlin: Being a member of the Gold Rush has shaped me into the woman I am today. All of my Gold Rush sisters have taught me to always be positive and to take a step back and really appreciate everything I am so privileged to have in my life.