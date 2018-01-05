Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Erin and Nicolette

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet second-year member Erin from Redondo Beach, Calif. and Nicolette, a second-year member from Cupertino, Calif.

Do you have any pets? Tell us about your favorite furry friends. Erin

Erin:I adopted my cat Bowie from the San Francisco SPCA. He has one green eye and one blue eye, loves to play fetch and is the love of my life!

Nicolette: I have two cats named Zoey and Chloe. They're sisters and they're my whole world. Zoey thinks she's a puppy and wakes me up in the morning by licking my face and she even fetches! Chloe is just a sweetheart who wants all the cuddles in the world. I am a big believer in the #adoptdontshop movement. There are so many furry friends who are waiting to be adopted and given forever homes! I'm lucky I found my sweet girls.

How would you describe your style?

Erin: It really changes with my mood. I am a total shopaholic so I have a huge closet. I fluctuate between feminine chic for work days and relaxed boho for my days off.

What is your biggest fear?

Nicolette: My biggest fear has always been sharks! I rarely swim in the ocean because of it.

What is your dream job?

Erin: Wedding planner! Or a princess at Disneyland.

Nicolette:I'm lucky enough to already have two of my dream jobs. Dancing professionally for the 49ers has been a dream of mine for years! I also work full time as a Communications and Public Policy Recruiter at Facebook which is an incredible job. Nicolette

If you were a tourist in San Francisco, what three things would be on the top of your must see/do list?

Erin: The Moraga mosaic stairs are a beautiful community project that makes for a great photo spot and after a climb, gives you an amazing panoramic view of the southwest side of the city. An afternoon walk around Pacific Heights also offers incredible hilltop views and it's close to the Marina which has tons of great shops and restaurants for dinner.

Nicolette:If I was a tourist in San Francisco, I would make sure to take the ferry to Alcatraz and take the audio tour. What a lot of people don't know is that the area around Alcatraz is absolutely gorgeous and full of beautiful flowers. Next, I'd make my way to Pier 39 and find a good restaurant there. All the fish is super fresh and delicious. Finally, I'd head to Ghirardelli and get a hot chocolate and if you're more of a to-go person, take it and walk around the city.

What have you learned from being a member of the Gold Rush?

Erin: I've learned that beauty has many different layers, faces, shapes and experiences. It manifests itself in so many diverse ways and the Gold Rush team is a stunning example of this. Each one of my teammates teach me something different. But overall being on this team has showed me the incredible pay off one receives from unwavering dedication and hard work.

What's something our fans would be surprised to learn about you?

Nicolette:I'm half Persian and the other half is Irish, English, Scottish, Polish, Danish and Welsh! I can also speak, read and write Farsi.

If you could say anything to the 49ers fans what would it be?

Erin: We don't love our team for its titles. We don't love our team for its trophies. We love our team because somewhere in it, we found ourselves. The comeback is stronger than the setback. I can't wait to see you out at Levi's® Faithful!

Nicolette:Remember why we are called the "49ers Faithful." Remember why gold holds such high value. We are timeless, talented and worth investing in. Soak up every moment, the wins, the losses and know that every experience makes the organization that much more knowledgeable and powerful. We ARE the 49ers Faithful - through and through.